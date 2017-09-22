Arsenal Transfer News: Manchester City Reportedly Fear PSG Alexis Sanchez Hijack

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly afraid Paris Saint-Germain might steal a march on them in the race to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January.

According to The Sun's Daniel Cutts, an unnamed source said:

"City's pursuit of Alexis could be in trouble. Pep is sure he wants to join the club but Paris are sniffing.

"They still have the funds to sign him and can beat City's wage offer. They will also pay him a huge signing on fee.

"Sanchez can talk to European clubs in January and sign a pre-contract. He's in a very strong situation."

City have reportedly put a £275,000-per-week offer on the table for the Chilean, but Les Parisiens can offer more, particularly as he could be drafted in to replace Edinson Cavani, who earns €800,000 per month, according to L'Equipe (h/t TalkSport).

Sanchez has shown his superlative qualities since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, per Squawka Football:

While City and PSG both boast an incredible amount of firepower already, the chance to snap up another world-class talent to enhance the prospects of top honours is not to be missed.

The 28-year-old is still working his way back to full fitness this season, but he scored a magnificent goal in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Cologne in the UEFA Europa League, per Goal's Chris Wheatley:

He also showed some neat touches as he put on a positive display against Doncaster in the Carabao Cup as he completed 90 minutes for the second time:

Aside from Sanchez performing a U-turn and signing another contract at Arsenal, the forward heading to PSG is almost the ideal scenario for the Gunners as it ensures he will not be moving to a direct rival.

The prospect of reuniting with Pep Guardiola will likely hold much appeal with Sanchez, though, and it seems he'll have a tough decision to make regarding his future if both City and PSG have made their intentions known.