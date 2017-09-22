    Arsenal Transfer News: Manchester City Reportedly Fear PSG Alexis Sanchez Hijack

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal looks on during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Doncaster Rovers at Emirates Stadium on September 20, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Manchester City are reportedly afraid Paris Saint-Germain might steal a march on them in the race to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January. 

    According to The Sun's Daniel Cutts, an unnamed source said: 

    "City's pursuit of Alexis could be in trouble. Pep is sure he wants to join the club but Paris are sniffing.

    "They still have the funds to sign him and can beat City's wage offer. They will also pay him a huge signing on fee.

    "Sanchez can talk to European clubs in January and sign a pre-contract. He's in a very strong situation."

    City have reportedly put a £275,000-per-week offer on the table for the Chilean, but Les Parisiens can offer more, particularly as he could be drafted in to replace Edinson Cavani, who earns €800,000 per month, according to L'Equipe (h/t TalkSport).

    Sanchez has shown his superlative qualities since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, per Squawka Football:

    While City and PSG both boast an incredible amount of firepower already, the chance to snap up another world-class talent to enhance the prospects of top honours is not to be missed.

    The 28-year-old is still working his way back to full fitness this season, but he scored a magnificent goal in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Cologne in the UEFA Europa League, per Goal's Chris Wheatley:

    He also showed some neat touches as he put on a positive display against Doncaster in the Carabao Cup as he completed 90 minutes for the second time:

    Aside from Sanchez performing a U-turn and signing another contract at Arsenal, the forward heading to PSG is almost the ideal scenario for the Gunners as it ensures he will not be moving to a direct rival.

    The prospect of reuniting with Pep Guardiola will likely hold much appeal with Sanchez, though, and it seems he'll have a tough decision to make regarding his future if both City and PSG have made their intentions known.

    Related

      Video Play Button
      Arsenal logo
      Arsenal

      How Prem Stars Get Scanned for PES 2018

      Bleacher Report
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Toni Kroos Out for Real Madrid vs. Alaves

      Managing Madrid
      via Managing Madrid
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ronaldo Tried to Sign Madonna's Son for Sporting

      As.com
      via AS.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Zidane Desperate for Madrid to Remain Calm

      Pablo Polo
      via MARCA in English