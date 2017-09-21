Manchester United Transfer News: Ed Woodward Comments, Leon Goretzka Rumours

JON SUPER/Getty Images

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has said he is pleased with the club's summer signings and has predicted good times ahead at Old Trafford.

According to Anthony Jepson of the Manchester Evening News, Woodward told club investors he expects success after the captures of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof.

Woodward said:

"We are pleased the club has made excellent progress on a number of fronts.

"We're pleased with our transfer business in the summer. We believe we have improved the balance and depth of our squad.

"We brought in three top players and added new contracts. We are well placed to challenge for trophies.

"These are very exciting times for Manchester United and we are excited for the season ahead and the future."

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

After finishing a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last term, the Red Devils are now joint leaders with Manchester City.

United have accumulated 13 points from their opening five matches, trumping the start they had 12 months ago.

Per Jepson, Woodward added: "The year saw us set record revenues of over £581m and achieve a record EBITDA of £199.8m. We are pleased with the investment in our squad and look forward to an exciting season."

TF-Images/Getty Images

In other United news, manager Jose Mourinho is being linked with a swoop for Schalke's burgeoning talent Leon Goretzka.

According to German newspaper Bild (h/t Marc Williams of the Daily Star), United have registered an interest in the 22-year-old but will face competition from Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The midfielder featured 30 times in the Bundesliga last season, scoring five goals, per WhoScored.com.

Goretzka is a full international for Germany and can feature in various roles in the centre of midfield, offering support to the attack.

Here is the player in action:

Woodward is rightfully pleased by United's start to 2017-18, and Mourinho's side are now beginning to reflect the make-up of the self-proclaimed Special One.

Mourinho wanted to make his unit bigger, stronger and faster, and the recruitment of Lukaku and Matic has transformed United's overall economy.

Lukaku's intelligence has surprised fans at the Theatre of Dreams, and he appears a more rounded and motivated player than during his days at Everton.

United are at the correct end of the table at present, and they need to maintain a place in the top four as the action rushes towards Christmas.