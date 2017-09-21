    Tiemouye Bakayoko Reportedly in Car Accident Outside Chelsea Training Ground

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2017

    Chelsea's French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko controls the ball during the English League Cup third round football match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London on September 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    Tiemoue Bakayoko has been involved in a minor car crash outside of Chelsea's Cobham training ground, according to reports on Thursday.

    Darren Lewis of the Mirror reported the midfielder did not suffer injury in the incident at around 3.30pm on Blundell Lane in Surrey.

    Per Lewis, Chelsea have denied the 23-year-old was part of a "head-on collision," with the player unlikely to be missing from action as the Premier League champions face Stoke City at the weekend.

    Bakayoko arrived at Stamford Bridge from Monaco for £40 million in the summer but has been unable to make a big impression in his opening appearances.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Lukaku Asks Fans to 'Move On' from Chant

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report
      Chelsea logo
      Chelsea

      Fans Back Morata to Fill Costa Void

      Rob Guest
      via footballlondon
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Real Agree Record-Breaking Sponsorship Deal

      As.com
      via AS.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Serie A: from 'Boring' to Europe's Top Scoring League 🔥

      James Horncastle
      via The Independent