Tiemouye Bakayoko Reportedly in Car Accident Outside Chelsea Training Ground

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Tiemoue Bakayoko has been involved in a minor car crash outside of Chelsea's Cobham training ground, according to reports on Thursday.

Darren Lewis of the Mirror reported the midfielder did not suffer injury in the incident at around 3.30pm on Blundell Lane in Surrey.

Per Lewis, Chelsea have denied the 23-year-old was part of a "head-on collision," with the player unlikely to be missing from action as the Premier League champions face Stoke City at the weekend.

Bakayoko arrived at Stamford Bridge from Monaco for £40 million in the summer but has been unable to make a big impression in his opening appearances.