Lonzo Ball, Big Baller Brand Reveal Redesigned ZO2 Prime Sneaker

John Locher/Associated Press

Slam magazine revealed Thursday that Big Baller Brand is set to release a redesigned version of the ZO2 Prime sneaker.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball showed off the shoes in the following video tweeted by Slam:

Slam also posted a photo of Lonzo with the shoe on Instagram:

According to Franklyn Calle of SlamOnline.com, the new ZO2 Primes will be available for pre-order beginning Thursday.

Per ESPN's Darren Rovell, it was announced in May that the ZO2 Prime would sell for a price of $495.

Despite the change, the new Primes are still expected to arrive by the original shipping date of November, according to Calle.

Ball switched between several different pairs of shoes during summer league play after beginning in ZO2 Primes, which led to a ton of media coverage and questions about the change.

The potential Rookie of the Year candidate appears committed to the new Big Baller Brand kicks, however, with them being heralded as the lightest basketball shoe ever made.

Ball's first opportunity to wear them in a game will be when the Lakers meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in a preseason contest on Sept. 30.