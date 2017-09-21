Arsenal Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez-Raheem Sterling January Swap Talk Revived

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

A potential swap deal between Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling could reportedly be reignited in January.

According to The Mirror's John Cross, Gunners manager Arsene Wenger is a keen admirer of Sterling and "an approach for him could yet hold the key to Alexis Sanchez's future."

City are said to be "confident" of securing the Chilean for free next summer, but with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea potentially set to provide competition for his signature, a January move could help them get the jump on their rivals.

Sanchez is in the final year of his deal, and Cross was unimpressed with him during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup:

It's worth noting the forward is still making his way back to full fitness, though.

He has been outstanding since arriving from Barcelona, having plundered 73 goals and 42 assists in 149 appearances for the club.

Sterling is yet to match that kind of contribution, but he did produce 10 goals and 21 assists in all competitions last season, and he has scored three times in four Premier League matches this year despite playing just 12 minutes in the first and 45 minutes in the second.

Bleacher Report's James McNicholas believes given his age and potential, swapping Sterling and Sanchez could be a smart move from the Gunners:

However, City boss Pep Guardiola left no room for doubt when he shut down the possibility of the two swapping in the summer, per the Press Association's Andy Hampson:

It's difficult to imagine his position changing significantly by January, particularly when it will then be possible to sign Sanchez for free in just six months.

A modest cash bid for the Chile international isn't beyond the realms of possibility if City want to test the Gunners' resolve again, but allowing Sterling to leave at that time and in that fashion is unlikely.