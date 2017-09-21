Chelsea Transfer News: Diego Costa Close to Departure Amid Latest Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Diego Costa could reportedly seal a £57.2 million return to Atletico Madrid before current club Chelsea take on the Spanish outfit in the UEFA Champions League next Wednesday.

According to Spanish radio station COPE (via the Evening Standard's Simon Johnson), the forward "will be in Madrid by the weekend" after a deal was agreed for an initial £48.4 million and a potential £8.8 million in add-ons.

The transfer window is closed and Atletico are under a FIFA-imposed registration ban—that will no longer be in place come the new year—so Costa will not immediately be able to play for Diego Simeone's side.

But Atleti are keen for him to get back in training again as soon as possible as he has effectively been on strike with Chelsea since the end of last season.

The 28-year-old Spain international was told over the summer by Blues manager Antonio Conte he was not in his future plans despite top scoring for the west London club as they won the Premier League last season, per BBC Sport.

He returned to birthplace Brazil and refused to go back to Chelsea, insisting he wanted to return to former club Atleti—he joined Chelsea from the Madrid outfit for £32 million in 2014—per Adam Crafton in the Daily Mail.

With Chelsea wanting rid of him and Atleti keen to re-sign their former star it seemed inevitable Costa would return to Madrid during the recent transfer window.

However, Atleti did not meet Chelsea's £50 million asking price, and Costa remained a Blues player, per Joe Short in the Daily Express.

It seems now, though, that the Spanish club have finally made an offer Chelsea are happy with, and May's FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal will prove to be Costa's last game in a Blues shirt.