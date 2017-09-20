League Cup Draw 2017: Full 4th-Round Fixtures and Dates Released for Carabao Cup

League Cup Draw 2017: Full 4th-Round Fixtures and Dates Released for Carabao CupSeptember 20, 2017
IAN KINGTON/Getty Images
Manchester United will travel to Swansea City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, as they continue their defence of the trophy.
Sky Sports News provided details of the full draw after Wednesday's ties:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
Here is the full draw for round 4 of the @Carabao_Cup. https://t.co/2cxd0VedCl https://t.co/jge4z4eZne2017-9-20 21:09:13
Premier League champions Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge in the next stage, while Tottenham Hotspur clash with West Ham United.
Manchester City have avoided the big guns of the top league as they host Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Arsenal face Norwich City.
The games are due to take place the week commencing Oct. 23.