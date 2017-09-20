    League Cup Draw 2017: Full 4th-Round Fixtures and Dates Released for Carabao Cup

    Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (R) and Manchester United's English midfielder Michael Carrick (L) celebrate with the trophy on the pitch after their victory in the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Southampton at Wembley stadium in north London on February 26, 2017. Zlatan Ibrahimovic sealed the first major silverware of Jose Mourinho's Manchester United reign and broke Southampton's hearts as the Swedish star's late goal clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory in Sunday's League Cup final. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Manchester United will travel to Swansea City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, as they continue their defence of the trophy.

    Sky Sports News provided details of the full draw after Wednesday's ties:

    Premier League champions Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge in the next stage, while Tottenham Hotspur clash with West Ham United.

    Manchester City have avoided the big guns of the top league as they host Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Arsenal face Norwich City.

    The games are due to take place the week commencing Oct. 23.

