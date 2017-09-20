Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid Stunned by Real Betis in Shock 1-0 Loss

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Real Betis in La Liga at the Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday, as Cristiano Ronaldo was disappointing on his return from suspension.

Antonio Sanabria's header in injury time at the end of the game stole the points as Los Blancos poured forward looking for a winning strike.

Ronaldo returned to Los Blancos' starting XI after completing a recent ban, with Gareth Bale and Isco supporting the Portugal skipper up front.

Toni Kroos and Marcelo also started as manager Zinedine Zidane rotated his options at home.

Fox Soccer hailed the return of Ronaldo:

There was almost a shock in the opening minutes as the visitors nearly gained the lead through Sanabria.

However, the score remained goalless as Dani Carvajal miraculously cleared the ball from off the line.

The favour was then returned at the opposite end of the pitch, with Ronaldo frustrated to see his effort cleared by Javi Garcia as it was heading in the net.

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Ronaldo and Bale remained a threat throughout the first half as the hosts retained possession, but Betis always appeared dangerous on the counter-attack.

A goalless first half underlined Real's frustrations, but Betis did not deserve to enter the interval behind.

WhoScored.com highlighted the player ratings at half-time:

Both teams went close in the opening stages of the second half, with Francis running clear of the Los Blancos defence, only to fluff his lines at the final second. Carvajal then met Ronaldo's cross as the hosts attacked, but he couldn't make a clean contact as he attempted to slide the ball home.

The Bernabeu crowd were clearly not impressed as their men failed time and again to break the deadlock, and Ronaldo couldn't make his mark despite a plethora of chances.

There was a frantic finish to proceedings as Madrid poured forward in the final moments, and Sergio Ramos moved up to centre-forward.

As the clock ticked down to its final minute, Betis appeared to have stolen the points as Sanabria netted, but the player was adjudged offside.

Journalist Rafael Hernandez passed comment in the dying embers of the game:

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

The disallowed effort only encouraged Madrid to attack one final time, but Zidane's reckless men suffered the ultimate punishment as Sanabria directed a last-gasp header into the bottom corner.

Madrid's players collapsed to their knees at the final whistle, and the result leaves the champions languishing in seventh in La Liga.