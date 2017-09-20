Ben McAdoo Says Giants Will 'Talk About' Giving Play-Calling to OC Mike Sullivan

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Searching for answers to solve his team's offensive struggles, New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo could relinquish play-calling duties.

McAdoo said during a conference call Tuesday he would "look at and talk about" giving offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan the task of calling plays if the Giants' problems continue.

The Giants are off to an 0-2 start in 2017 due in large part to an offense that has scored 13 points and ranks 26th in the NFL with 503 total yards.

"We can't keep doing the same thing over and over again. That's insanity,” McAdoo said. "It's not working, so we're going to look to make some more changes this week like we did last week. Maybe a little more drastic."

New York's offensive problems date back to Week 13 of last season. Over the previous eight games, including the NFC Wild Card Round loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Giants haven't scored more than 19 points in any game.

McAdoo has been calling plays for the Giants offense since he was hired as offensive coordinator in 2014 and kept those responsibilities after being hired as head coach in 2016. New York's season is in danger of slipping away unless his offense turns it around.