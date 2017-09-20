Neymar Reportedly Wants Edinson Cavani Sale After PSG Penalty Dispute

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has reportedly demanded the club sell Edinson Cavani after the pair's set-piece disputes on Sunday.

The duo appeared to argue over who should take a penalty in the 2-0 win over Lyon in Ligue 1, as well as other free-kicks in the game. Cavani eventually got his way with the penalty but saw his effort saved by Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes; according to Sport (h/t Will Griffee of the MailOnline), Neymar isn't happy.

"Neymar has already communicated to Nasser Al-Khelaifi that his coexistence with Cavani is totally impossible and he has asked for the transfer of the Uruguayan striker," the report read.

In the aftermath of Sunday's game more reports have emerged about tension between the duo. As noted by AFP's Tom Williams, L'Equipe suggested the pair had to be kept apart in the dressing room after the game:

Meanwhile, manager Unai Emery alluded to some issues, as he told the pair to "sort it out" when asked about their disagreements, per Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC.

Having landed Neymar for a world-record fee in the summer and then snapped up Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, there's been a building positivity around the Parc des Princes in recent weeks.

The team have been performing to a high standard, with Neymar dazzling, Mbappe settling in well and Cavani leading the line with his brand of physical play.

As noted by Squawka Football, ahead of the game against Lyon the trio had been potent in the final third:

There'll be a close focus on Neymar and Cavani when they take to the field against Montpellier on Saturday.

However, Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren is unsure the situation is quite as drastic as is being made out:

Both Neymar and Cavani will be desperate to make an individual impression, and a penalty in a football match is one of the easiest ways to do so.

The former has arrived as the most expensive player in history and has a £200 million price tag to live up to. Giving Neymar the benefit of the doubt, his desire to take the penalty may be his determination to succeeed rather than something more juvenile.

The latter, meanwhile, has been the main man at PSG since Zlatan Ibrahimovic left the club in 2016 and has thrived with that responsibility on his shoulders. Should the Parisians be awarded a spot-kick on Saturday, it'll be intriguing to see if Cavani does relinquish some of that.