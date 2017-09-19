Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Rematch Discussions Reportedly Underway

Al Bello/Getty Images

Representatives for Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are reportedly set to begin discussions this week about a potential rematch for the unified middleweight world boxing championship after they fought to a split draw at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

On Tuesday, Dan Rafael of ESPN.com reported Alvarez owns a rematch clause that must be exercised within three weeks, but Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez confirmed further talks with the Golovkin camp before invoking that right.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

