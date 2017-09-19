Devils Forward Brian Boyle Diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils announced Tuesday that center Brian Boyle has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia.

Despite the diagnosis, the 32-year-old kept his focus on the team and the first game of the season.

"My mindset is on Oct. 7. I don’t like missing games. I feel as close to normal as you can feel," Boyle said, per the team's Twitter account. "We have a good plan of attack and I look forward to getting on the ice and playing."

Boyle had missed practices this week for what was announced as a "personal issue," per Andrew Gross of the Record.

Amanda Stein of the team's official site provided more details on the condition:

The 10-year veteran signed a two-year deal with the Devils this offseason after splitting time with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He finished the year with 13 goals and 12 assists in 75 games, adding two assists in six playoff games.