Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Rafinha and Pietro Pellegri

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Chelsea target Rafinha has told Bayern Munich he wants more time on the pitch, as the Brazilian considers his long-term future in the Bundesliga.

In an interview with Bild (h/t Metro), the defender said he has remained committed to the German champions after receiving opportunities to play in the Premier League and La Liga.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Rafinha said:

"I already had offers from England and Spain before this season. The responsible persons know this.

"But they can always rely on me. Bayern is in my heart, I always give 100 per cent. That's why I think responsible people understand that I want to play, but I also have to think about my future.

"But I have very good contact with the coach, we have a very good relationship, and I'm sure I'll get my games."

Sport Bild's Christian Falk reported the Blues considered signing the 32-year-old in the summer as they looked to strengthen their squad.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte recruited Davide Zappacota at right-back before the start of the campaign, with Victor Moses impressing as the Stamford Bridge side won the league championship.

Here is Rafinha in action:

Rafinha can play on both flanks and has been recently been used by Bayern at left-back, despite his preference to feature on the opposite wing.

Per Bild, Rafinha commented:

"Everyone knows I'd rather play right-back, that's my position.

"I have been playing with Philipp Lahm for six years and I have often had to sit on the bench. Do not get me wrong, Joshua Kimmich is a super boy, but I also want to play. I also have to think about my future."

Rafinha featured 25 times in the Bundesliga and Europe last season, rising from the bench on 11 occasions, according to WhoScored.com.

Roberto Serra/Iguana Press/Getty Images

In other Blues news, Chelsea are scouting teenage sensation Pietro Pellegri after the Genoa player became the youngest individual to score a brace in Serie A.

Per Secolo XIX (h/t Alec Shilton of The Sun), Conte will monitor the 16-year-old's development with the Griffin.

The player's father is the assistant manager at Genoa, with Pellegri making his full debut as a 15-year-old.

Pellegri struck twice as Genoa lost 3-2 to Lazio in the Italian top flight.

Chelsea were cautious in their recruitment during the summer, and their careful policy could come back to haunt them later in the season.

The Blues won the title with a small squad last term, but with the added complication of UEFA Champions League football this season, Conte will be praying his injury list remains tight and compact through the coming months.

Rafinha would have been a shrewd short-term capture by Conte, but the Italian desires world-class players at his disposal.