Michael Beasley: Knicks Can Make Playoffs, Says He Can Score 25 Points Per Game

New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley has high expectations for himself and his team prior to the 2017-18 season.

"If Tim Hardaway Jr., Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis and myself (are on the roster)—those are four guys that can score 25 points per game," he said Tuesday, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com. "I think we've got a position to be not only a playoff team but a five, six seed team if we do it right."

It isn't a significant stretch to envision Anthony—a 10-time All-Star who has averaged 24.8 points per game throughout his career—scoring 25 points a night this season. What's more, Porzingis is a rising star in the league who can extend his game beyond the three-point line and catch fire in any particular contest.

However, Hardaway has averaged 11.0 points per game in his career and never more than 14.5 in a season, while Beasley averaged 9.4 points per game with the Milwaukee Bucks last season and single digits in three of the last four campaigns. Saying the pair can average 25 points per game may be setting the bar too high.

What's more, Begley pointed out Beasley may not even get the chance to play with Anthony for the entire season, seeing as how the star and New York "would like to find a suitable trade partner for the veteran forward."

New York missed the playoffs the last four years and finished a mere 31-51 last season. However, Beasley wasn't there for the struggles, signing with the Knicks this offseason.

If nothing else, he is bringing optimism to his new team with the season approaching.