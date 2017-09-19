Liverpool Transfer News: Inaki Williams on Interest, Dayot Upamecano Rumours

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao forward and reported Liverpool target Inaki Williams has insisted he's flattered to be linked with some of the biggest clubs on the continent.

Speaking with AS (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness), the winger was asked about interest in him from AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and the Reds too.

"That big teams are interested in you or you can see yourself linked to them, you like it, it's a sign that you're doing well," he said.

As noted by Eaves, Marca has previously reported the 23-year-old has a release clause of €50 million (£44 million) in his contract. When asked about that amount, Williams admitted he wasn't completely sure as to whether he is worth so much money.

"I don't know what I'm worth," he said. "The president put that clause and what has to come will come."

As noted by Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge, he's enjoyed a wonderful start to the La Liga season:

Williams has got all the gifts needed to go to the top of the game, having burst into the Atheltic side from an early age and cemented his place in the team.

He boasts a strong temperament, but it's his physical and technical traits that make him such a threat. Williams is arguably the quickest player in Spanish football's top flight and is so dangerous when given space to run into. Factor in his intelligent movement and improved decision-making, he's on the right track.

At Liverpool it'd be easy to see him flourishing under Jurgen Klopp, especially given how similarly sharp players like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have thrived at Anfield. If Williams enjoys a strong campaign, his trigger fee will look increasingly like a bargain price to pay.

Reds Eye Dayot Upamecano

According to Bild (h/t the Daily Mirror), Liverpool are battling to sign young defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.

In the report it's suggested the Reds are trying to convince the 18-year-old to make the switch to Merseyside, though it's a deal that's unlikely to go through. It's reported Upamecano is poised to sign a new deal with the Bundesliga club, including a release clause of around €100 million (£88 million).

The Leipzig youngster has been impressive since arriving from Red Bull Salzburg in the January window. Per OptaFranz, at the start of the 2017-18 term he's shone:

Liverpool do need to improve their defensive options, with the side's slack defending there for all to see in recent encounters. The Reds shipped five goals at Manchester City, before a lack of concentration and cohesion cost them points against Sevilla and Burnley.

Upamecano would not represent an immediate fix to these woes and still has plenty to learn despite his obvious talent. For the time being, remaining with the German side and continuing to develop feels like the most sensible decision to take for the French youth international.