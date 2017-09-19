Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann

fotopress/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly tried to sign both Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann in the summer transfer window but were priced out by the pair's buyout clauses.

According to Onda Cero's El Transistor (via Sport), Barcelona were prepared to meet Saul's previous release clause of €80 million but then it increased to €150 million when he signed a new contract.

The same was true for Griezmann. Barcelona were prepared to pay €140 million but that was €60 million short of the Frenchman's €200 million release, per the report.

Griezmann's clause has now reportedly returned to €100 million so there is a chance Barca could try again for him, although they will likely face a battle with Manchester United if they pursue him next summer, per Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague (via the Mirror).

The Frenchman, 26, seemed on the verge of a move to Old Trafford back in June before he committed his short-term future to Atleti when their FIFA transfer ban was upheld, per Telefoot (h/t the Press Association via the Guardian).



VI-Images/Getty Images

Depending on how Atleti and Barcelona's respective 2017-18 seasons pan out, there is a chance the Camp Nou giants may be able to lure Griezmann away next summer.

He would be a brilliant addition to bolster Barcelona's attack, which lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain over the summer.

Meanwhile, it makes sense Barca would target Saul, 22, as he could be the ideal successor for Andres Iniesta, now 33, in the centre of midfield.

The young Spaniard showed huge commitment to Atleti in the summer, though, by penning a new nine-year contract to 2026.

Even if Barca were prepared to meet his release clause it may be difficult to persuade Saul to make the switch.