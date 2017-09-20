7 Keys to Victory in Dallas Cowboys' Week 3 Matchup

0 of 7

After the Dallas Cowboys' humiliating 42-17 defeat to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the team will be looking to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football on ESPN.

On paper, this looks to be a favorable matchup for Dallas considering the injuries to David Johnson and others, but the Cowboys have struggled with the Cardinals as of late. They've lost each of their last four contests against Arizona, with three of those games being on the road.

The Cardinals will provide some difficult matchups for the Cowboys because they can replicate the Broncos' defense strategy. The Cardinals have one of the best man-to-man cornerbacks in the NFL in Patrick Peterson and thrive on blitzing and takeaways.

On defense, the Cowboys could be without multiple cornerbacks, which could be worrying due to the Cardinals' downfield passing attack.

In last week's preview, we highlighted seven different keys for victory for the Cowboys against the Broncos. It's fair to think Dallas failed to do every single one.

This week, the keys are similar as the Cowboys will likely have the same game plan heading into this matchup; run the ball, limit big plays and play complementary football. Dallas knows how they want to win games. They just didn't execute well enough last week.

Without further ado, here are the Cowboys' seven biggest keys to victory against the Cardinals.