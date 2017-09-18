AJ McCarron Defends Andy Dalton Amid Criticism from Bengals Fans

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

AJ McCarron and Andy Dalton may be in direct competition for the Cincinnati Bengals' starting quarterback job, but McCarron refused to throw his teammate under the bus following the team's 0-2 start.

The Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr. shared McCarron's comments in support of Dalton:

"I wish people would in this city would back him and go with it. Listen, I think I'm a great quarterback and I think he's an unbelievable quarterback. I love him to death. But he's our quarterback. Stop making it into something else. It's not into something else. Ride with him. Trust the team. Trust the process. And trust what we are trying to do. And be a fan of who is playing. We are all part of a team."

