WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 18

3 of 10

Before a scheduled match between The Bar and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Sheamus accused fans of loving nostalgia acts, comparing Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to Stranger Things and Star Wars.

Cesaro reminded fans that Ambrose and Cesaro cannot stand each other while Sheamus reiterated that their friendship is fragile and about to crack.

Ambrose and Rollins interrupted and cracked a few jokes about the former champions' attire before Anderson and Gallows hit the ring. They said neither The Bar nor Ambrose and Rollins are good brothers. No, they are NERDS.

A brawl involving the three teams broke out, with the babyfaces clearing the ring and standing tall as the show headed to break.

During the break, Kurt Angle announced a Triple Threat Tag Team match, adding Sheamus and Cesaro to the originally scheduled bout.

Sheamus and Gallows exchanged blows in a nice hoss fight at one point before Cesaro tagged in and unloaded a few European uppercuts. The Celtic Warrior tagged back in and took the fight to Gallows before a knee to the face halted his momentum.

Rollins delivered a springboard clothesline to Sheamus off a blind tag and the tag team champions took control over the match. Then the heels isolated Ambrose from his partner, wresting the momentum away from the titleholders.

The Kingslayer eventually got the hot tag and exploded into the match, delivering a blockbuster neckbreaker before Cesaro cut him off by crotching him on the top rope. Rollins answered with the Buckle Bomb but Sheamus broke up the pin.

Moments later, Ambrose wiped out Sheamus and Cesaro, allowing Gallows and Anderson to score the Magic Killer. A last-second save by The Lunatic Fringe snatched the match from the jaws of defeat.

The heels, once again in control of the bout, worked over Rollins coming out of the break.

Ambrose was the recipient of this hot tag, unloading on any and everyone around him before taking Anderson off the top rope with a superplex. A top rope elbow followed but Sheamus broke up a pinfall attempt.

With the remainder of the Superstars cleared out of the ring, Ambrose and Rollins exploded with a suicide dive. Chants of "this is awesome" broke out as the champions set Anderson up for a Doomsday Device.

Late, Ambrose blasted Anderson with Dirty Deeds and a legal Sheamus tossed him, then scored the victory.

Result

The Bar defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

Grade

A

Analysis

A really strong effort from all involved here with the only complaint coming from the use of Anderson and Gallows.

The Good Brothers really served no purpose other than to put over the eventual winner, which is disappointing given the reaction Anderson and Gallows received with their NERDS catchphrase and the near victory earlier in the bout.

At some point, hopefully, their talents will be recognized and they will receive the push they have earned through their continued quality in-ring efforts.

Sheamus and Cesaro going over here almost guarantees Ambrose and Rollins leave No Mercy with their titles intact but given recent booking trends, that may not be the case. Still, it feels entirely too early to take the titles off the reunited Shield mates given the amount of effort that went into telling their story this summer.