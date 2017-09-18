WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 18September 18, 2017
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 18
The final episode of Raw on the road to No Mercy this Sunday night hit the USA Network Monday with one goal: deliver quality segments that wrapped up major stories, created excitement for the pay-per-view card and drummed up intrigue in relation to the card's marquee bouts.
It accomplished all three of those goals, courtesy of a focused creative direction.
Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman provided a verbal confrontation that positioned Lesnar as a wolf backed into the corner, more determined and driven than ever to punish his foe and retain his title on September 24.
Roman Reigns painted John Cena as a hypocrite in his final opportunity to address his No Mercy opponent, Nia Jax pinned women's champion Alexa Bliss, Bayley returned and found herself inserted into the title picture and The Bar picked up a big tag team victory ahead of Sunday's title opportunity against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.
The show, a concentrated one, was a vast improvement over recent broadcasts and a major reason for whatever success No Mercy ultimate enjoys.
Relive everything that went down, what it means to the Superstars and brand, with this recap of the September 18 episode of Raw.
Kurt Angle Promo
Raw general manager Kurt Angle kicked off Monday's broadcast, greeted by a chorus of "you suck" chants as he made his way to the squared circle.
The Olympian ran down the two main events for Sunday's No Mercy pay-per-view but was interrupted by The Miz, who looked none-too-pleased as he headed to the ring, flanked by The Miztourage's Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.
Miz continued to voice his frustrations over the lack of attention paid to him by the authority figure. When it is revealed that Jason Jordan is in line for a shot at his title, Miz decried the decision and asked when Dallas and Axel received an opportunity.
Miz delivered a few scathing lines about fatherhood, telling Angle he will be a better dad than the general manager, just like he is a better champion.
The intercontinental champion referred to Angle as a deadbeat, drawing Jordan to the ring in defense of his pops.
Angle announced the planned Fatal 4-Way match to determine the No. 1 contender to the Intercontinental Championship is now a Six-Pack Challenge, to which Miz insulted Jordan. A brawl broke out with Jordan standing tall alongside his dad.
Grade
C
Analysis
The scathing nature of Miz's promos over the last few months have helped him become the most intriguing performer on the roster. When he speaks, fans want to listen because they know his opinions are likely to reflect those of the disenfranchised and frustrated portions of the audience tired of the same-old, same-old.
With that said, there was not much to work with here.
The comments about fatherhood ring hollow given how few have actually bought into the Jordan storyline.
The segment was set up to further tease a program fans are none-too-excited about. Hardly the way to battle Monday Night Football and convince fans to stick around.
Especially since the outcome of the proposed Six-Pack Challenge match is not in question.
Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss
The "friendship" between Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax was put to the test as they battled in a non-title bout just six days before a huge Fatal 4-Way match at No Mercy.
Chants of "Nia Jax" broke out as Bliss stalled early, not at all eager to get in the ring with an opponent whose size and power was a distinct advantage.
Bliss did everything in her power to dodge her opponent but Jax repeatedly caught her and demonstrated her strength advantage. Just when it looked like Bliss had escaped, Sasha Banks appeared, providing a distraction. Moments later, Jax bowled her over at ringside, leaving Bliss lying on her back heading into the break.
Back from the commercial and Jax flattened Bliss in short order with the Samoan Drop to win the match.
After the match, Banks attempted a sneak attack but was met with a similar fate.
In her hometown of San Jose, Bayley returned, joining Bliss and Banks for a three-on-one takedown of Jax.
As Bayley and Banks reunited, Bliss interrupted, drawing their ire and enduring a Bayley-to-Belly to end her night.
Result
Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss
Grade
B
Analysis
Just in case you did not know, Emma is absolutely irrelevant.
This was the final build to Sunday's Fatal 4-Way match for the Raw Women's Championship and WWE Creative could not be bothered to trot Emma out to the ring so as to present the idea that she might be a little important come No Mercy.
Instead, WWE reintroduced Bayley to the mix.
Yes, the show took place in her hometown and the company was understandably eager to get her in front of family and friends for a nice moment but could she not have been utilized, perhaps, to build heat for Emma ahead of the title match Sunday night?
Jax looked strong, beating Bliss clean in the middle of the ring and retreating only after it took three women to take her down. She has been the most compelling member of the division the last two months and the Superstar to keep an eye on come Sunday's No Mercy on the WWE Network.
The Bar vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose
Before a scheduled match between The Bar and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Sheamus accused fans of loving nostalgia acts, comparing Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to Stranger Things and Star Wars.
Cesaro reminded fans that Ambrose and Cesaro cannot stand each other while Sheamus reiterated that their friendship is fragile and about to crack.
Ambrose and Rollins interrupted and cracked a few jokes about the former champions' attire before Anderson and Gallows hit the ring. They said neither The Bar nor Ambrose and Rollins are good brothers. No, they are NERDS.
A brawl involving the three teams broke out, with the babyfaces clearing the ring and standing tall as the show headed to break.
During the break, Kurt Angle announced a Triple Threat Tag Team match, adding Sheamus and Cesaro to the originally scheduled bout.
Sheamus and Gallows exchanged blows in a nice hoss fight at one point before Cesaro tagged in and unloaded a few European uppercuts. The Celtic Warrior tagged back in and took the fight to Gallows before a knee to the face halted his momentum.
Rollins delivered a springboard clothesline to Sheamus off a blind tag and the tag team champions took control over the match. Then the heels isolated Ambrose from his partner, wresting the momentum away from the titleholders.
The Kingslayer eventually got the hot tag and exploded into the match, delivering a blockbuster neckbreaker before Cesaro cut him off by crotching him on the top rope. Rollins answered with the Buckle Bomb but Sheamus broke up the pin.
Moments later, Ambrose wiped out Sheamus and Cesaro, allowing Gallows and Anderson to score the Magic Killer. A last-second save by The Lunatic Fringe snatched the match from the jaws of defeat.
The heels, once again in control of the bout, worked over Rollins coming out of the break.
Ambrose was the recipient of this hot tag, unloading on any and everyone around him before taking Anderson off the top rope with a superplex. A top rope elbow followed but Sheamus broke up a pinfall attempt.
With the remainder of the Superstars cleared out of the ring, Ambrose and Rollins exploded with a suicide dive. Chants of "this is awesome" broke out as the champions set Anderson up for a Doomsday Device.
Late, Ambrose blasted Anderson with Dirty Deeds and a legal Sheamus tossed him, then scored the victory.
Result
The Bar defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins
Grade
A
Analysis
A really strong effort from all involved here with the only complaint coming from the use of Anderson and Gallows.
The Good Brothers really served no purpose other than to put over the eventual winner, which is disappointing given the reaction Anderson and Gallows received with their NERDS catchphrase and the near victory earlier in the bout.
At some point, hopefully, their talents will be recognized and they will receive the push they have earned through their continued quality in-ring efforts.
Sheamus and Cesaro going over here almost guarantees Ambrose and Rollins leave No Mercy with their titles intact but given recent booking trends, that may not be the case. Still, it feels entirely too early to take the titles off the reunited Shield mates given the amount of effort that went into telling their story this summer.
Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins
Curt Hawins sadly announced the end of the Star Factory and in its place, introduced Curt Hawkins: History Machine, vowing to end his historic losing streak. He introduced the man who would be on the wrong side of history: Apollo Crews, who was accompanied to the squared circle by Titus O'Neil.
Crews controlled early but tried for a standing moonsault and landing sternum-first across Hawkins' knees.
The former tag team champion grounded Crews wearing him down with a sleeper. A spinebuster cut off Crews' attempt at a comeback. A two-count led to visible frustration, though.
Hawkins attempted to hold the tights on a rollup but Crews escaped and finished his opponent a powerbomb for the win.
Result
Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins
Grade
C-
Analysis
Neither Crews nor Hawkins have been on television for weeks so it should not have been any great surprise that the fans were not receptive to their story.
The only silver lining from this filler was the debut of a counter that will track Hawkins' losses going forward. The fact that they are being recognized on television generates some hope that there are plans for Hawkins to one day earn a high-profile victory that snaps the streak and pays the story off in a worthwhile fashion.
Given WWE Creative's track record, they will probably forget about Hawkins for another three months.
Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar...Via Satellite
Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar exchanged words in their final verbal confrontation before Sunday's Universal Championship match.
Paul Heyman admitted that Lesnar respects the fact that Strowman is the greatest challenge to his title imaginable. But The Beast has been the underdog before and the last time that happened, he ended the legendary Streak.
Strowman vowed to stomp Suplex City into the ground, showing incredible confidence as he addressed the biggest match of his career.
Heyman took exception to the number of questions asked to Strowman instead of Lesnar and proceeded to run down the list of his client's undeniable accomplishments.
Lesnar cut Heyman off and thanked Strowman for backing him into the corner. "It's when I'm at my best. I'll see you Sunday," The Beast warned before finishing with, "Suplex City, bitch."
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a big money promo that made Lesnar vs. Strowman a hotter, more anticipated main event than John Cena vs. Roman Reigns could ever dream of.
The cocky, arrogant, monster challenger talks a big game and vows to dethrone the champion, all the while igniting in The Beast Incarnate a fire that has laid dormant for too long. Lesnar's final few words for Strowman depicted a champion motivated to not only successfully defend his title but, also, silence the big man overconfident in the pursuit of his title.
A fantastic story that should come to a satisfying conclusion in Los Angeles Sunday.
Roman Reigns Promo
Roman Reigns began the final hype for his upcoming match with John Cena by suggesting that, if he was a jacked-up white guy with a military haircut, he would not have a career. Just ask Alex Riley, whose bright career in WWE may or may not have been extinguished by the franchise star.
He then rolled video from 2012 in which Cena criticized The Rock for leaving to film movies, flat calling him a hypocrite.
He ended the brief promo with, "see you Sunday, movie star" before mocking the salute and dropping the mic.
Grade
C
Analysis
This felt forced. Worse, it felt like something that should have been brought up three weeks ago.
Not six days from a match that should be the hottest in the industry.
Instead, Cena-Reigns feels like a thrown-together excuse for a marquee match built on the back of worked-shoot comments and a manufactured dislike.
Even if there is very real contempt between them, it has not been portrayed effectively and the result is a match that may wind up the best on the No Mercy card but one that should mean so much more than it does.
With that said, the continued hints of a heel Reigns is a welcome touch to a character that has routinely flirted with shades of gray but has regularly been booked like a babyface.
Dustin Rhodes vs. Bray Wyatt
A week after being beaten down and having his face paint removed by Bray Wyatt, Dustin Rhodes squared off with The Eater of Worlds, eager for the man behind the paint to gain a measure of revenge.
Rhodes unloaded on his opponent catching him with a big clothesline. Wyatt suckered him to the floor and took control for a brief moment before being sent into the steel steps.
The future Hall of Famer delivered Shattered Dreams, catching Wyatt in the inner thigh. Wyatt recovered quickly, though, dropping Rhodes with Sister Abigail from out of nowhere for the win.
Finn Balor appeared on the video screen afterward telling a story of a little boy who read of gods and monsters, then created a demon for himself.
Balor surmised that, if the demon is the creation of the man, then the man is clearly more dangerous. He smiled a creepy smile, putting the final touches on the build to his match with Wyatt Sunday.
Result
Bray Wyatt defeated Dustin Rhodes
Grade
B
Analysis
The Balor promo elevated what was otherwise a waste of a segment.
Nothing about the match built upon Rhodes' desire to prove he was more than Goldust nor did it deliver the revenge he sought. Though he showed strong fire, Rhodes met the predictable fate.
Balor suggesting that the man behind The Demon is far scarier is an intriguing idea but one that works only if he actually delivers a more intense, physical and potentially violent performance between the ropes.
Braun Strowman Obliterates Enzo Amore, Neville Benefits
Enzo Amore began his tired promo on the entrance ramp, only to be interrupted by Braun Strowman, who ran him over. Amore took a big bump before being dragged to the squared circle and thrown inside.
Strowman delivered a monstrous powerslam before cruiserweight champion Neville appeared and delivered a Red Arrow. He mocked Amore in what amounted to the last-second Raw build to Sunday's title bout.
Grade
C-
Analysis
Why would Strowman bother running over Amore?
The backstage promo was more than enough to sell that match without unnecessarily involving him in the last bit of hype for an afterthought of a cruiserweight title match.
Neville was awesome in mocking a down-and-out Amore but one cannot ignore the fact that he has been bogged down in this ongoing program.
Gran Metalik vs. Neville
Still in the ring after his cowardly attack on Amore, cruiserweight champion Neville squared off with Gran Metalik.
Live a savage, The King of the Cruiserweights grounded his opponent and ripped at his mask.
From there, he tapped him out to The Rings of Saturn, scoring a mostly uncontested victory over the luchador.
Result
Neville defeated Gran Metalik
Grade
C
Analysis
The cruiserweight division has gotten to the point that no one can conceivably defeat Neville and as a result, every match featuring the Brit feels like a foregone conclusion.
Enzo Amore is not the guy to alter that feeling, no matter how over he may be with the audience.
Six-Pack Challenge No. 1 Contender's Match
Elias greeted fans in San Jose with their own, personalized concert before being cut off by Matt and Jeff Hardy. Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and Jason Jordan joined them in the squared circle for the night's main event.
Quick pinfall attempts defined the early portion of the bout.
Dallas and Axel dumped Elias over the top rope in a scary spot at one point while the Hardys delivered a nasty superplex to Jordan.
Jeff appeared to be injured, heavily favoring his shoulder, while Matt fought to remain in the title hunt.
The action broke down as the match continued on, ending with Jordan pinning Axel in a foregone conclusion of a match.
A dismayed Miz joined Jordan in the squared circle and wound up eating two straight overhead suplexes before The Miztourage hit the ring, laying waste to the new No. 1 contender.
Miz finished the assault with a Skull-Crushing Finale and grabbed the mic. He vowed to remain intercontinental champion, promised Kurt Angle would remain a terrible father then finished with, "and you will still be a bastard."
The champion held his title overhead to close out the show.
Result
Jason Jordan defeated Matt and Jeff Hardy, Elias, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas to become No. 1 contender
Grade
B
Analysis
Leave it to The Miz to elevate the quality of a segment.
The match itself was nondescript, a nonstop main event that never really elevated past the average quality of a televised bout. The spill from Elias was scary and it definitely appears as though Jeff injured his shoulder at some point but otherwise, it was uneventful and ended exactly as everyone expected.
And that is where Miz comes into play.
The champion added that final, biting line about Jordan being a bastard with such seething conviction that it would not be outside the realm of possibility for new viewers to immediately develop a deep dislike for the intercontinental champion.
Miz is so good at what he does that he overshadows his opponents and that will be no different with the undefined, underwhelming Jordan character, which has yet to evolve past being Kurt Angle's long-lost son.