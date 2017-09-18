Andrew Wiggins' 5-Year, $148M Contract Extension Reportedly to Be Finished Soon

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Andrew Wiggins are nearing an agreement on a five-year extension worth $148 million, 1500 ESPN's Darren Wolfson reported Monday.

According to Wolfson, team owner Glen Taylor expects the deal to be finalized before the team's first practice Saturday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

