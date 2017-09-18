    Andrew Wiggins' 5-Year, $148M Contract Extension Reportedly to Be Finished Soon

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2017

    Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Monday, March 13, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Timberwolves and Andrew Wiggins are nearing an agreement on a five-year extension worth $148 million, 1500 ESPN's Darren Wolfson reported Monday.

    According to Wolfson, team owner Glen Taylor expects the deal to be finalized before the team's first practice Saturday.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

