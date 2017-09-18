La Liga Results 2017: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 4 Match

fotopress/Getty Images

Espanyol claimed their first win of the 2017-18 season and moved out of La Liga's relegation zone with a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on Monday.

Goals from Gerard Moreno and Pablo Piatti in the opening 24 minutes put the hosts in control, and they managed to hold on for all three points despite a 69th-minute strike from Pione Sisto.

It brought to a close the fourth week of action in the new season of the Spanish top flight, Barcelona having maintained their perfect record with a win over Getafe and Real Madrid claiming a first victory in three league games.

Here are the full results from the weekend's action:

Eibar 1-0 Leganes

Levante 1-1 Valencia

Getafe 1-2 Barcelona

Real Betis 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Malaga

Alaves 0-3 Villarreal

Girona 0-1 Sevilla

Las Palmas 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Real Sociedad 1-3 Real Madrid

Espanyol 2-1 Celta Vigo

La Liga provided the latest standings:

Espanyol came out of the blocks fast on Monday as they went in search of a maiden win of the campaign.

After just six minutes, Gerard squandered the first great chance of the match but fired wide when through on goal.

It took him just four minutes to make amends as he slotted a fine finish into the corner of the goal from the edge of the penalty area after some expert footwork on the turn, per La Liga writer Simon Harrison:

Piatti then doubled the lead in the 24th minute, robbing the ball near the halfway line and finishing with aplomb after exchanging passes with Jose Manuel Jurado.

The two goals proved enough for victory for Quique Sanchez Flores's side.

It was an excellent first-half performance from the hosts, and although they conceded lots of possession after the break and a Sisto goal from the edge of the box, they held out for a vital three points.

Barca remain at the head of the pack in the Spanish top flight on 12 points—second-placed Sevilla are on 10—after their 2-1 comeback victory at Getafe.

The Blaugrana lost Ousmane Dembele to injury in the first half at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez and then conceded a fantastic volley to Gaku Shibasaki.

Half-time substitute Denis Suarez pulled one back for Barcelona just after the hour before summer signing Paulinho showed great strength to net the winner.

Meanwhile, after two draws on the bounce, Real claimed a very accomplished 3-1 victory away at the Anoeta Stadium.

Borja Mayoral's early strike was cancelled out by Kevin Rodrigues in the 28th minute, but the La Real left-back then turned into his own net to reestablish Los Blancos' lead before half-time.

Gareth Bale sealed all three points in the 61st minute, showing just how valuable he continues to be as he raced 70 yards and supplied a deft finish.