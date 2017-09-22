Tyler Eifert Ruled Out vs. Packers with Back, Knee Injuries

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert has been ruled out of the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers due to multiple injuries.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Eifert will miss the contest due to back and knee ailments.

In two games for the struggling Bengals so far this season, Eifert has just four receptions for 46 yards.

Eifert hasn't completed a full season since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2013. He missed almost all of 2014 with a dislocated elbow and was limited to just eight games last year due to back injuries.

His back problems returned in 2017, and they will once again keep him off the field.

When healthy, Eifert is one of the best red-zone threats in the league. The 6'6" tight end has been a game-changing player at times with 13 touchdowns in 13 games in 2015 and five scores in eight games last year.

Even if his yards and catches fluctuate, he always has to be accounted for in goal-to-go situations.

With the 27-year-old injured once again, however, the Bengals will need to turn to other options on the roster. Tyler Kroft and Ryan Hewitt will get additional snaps at tight end, but receivers A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell will be the top targets near the end zone.