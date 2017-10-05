Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Won't Play vs. Buccaneers with Thigh Injury

Butch Dill/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is reportedly not expected to play Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a thigh bruise, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gronkowski was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday, but he did practice on a limited basis before the team departed for Tampa.

In his eighth NFL season, Gronkowski is arguably the league's best tight end when healthy, but he has an extensive injury history. He has not played a full season since 2011 and missed half of the 2016 campaign due to injury.

A groin injury took him out of Week 2's win over the New Orleans Saints but did not cost him a game. Dwayne Allen was the Patriots' primary target at tight end with him out of the lineup.

The Patriots have seen Julian Edelman go out for the season, and Gronkowski and Danny Amendola also missed time. Tom Brady has kept things afloat despite the growing list of injuries, and the Pats won a Super Bowl last year without Gronkowski. But suffice it to say everyone in New England is a lot more assured when their Pro Bowl tight end is stretching the field.