    Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Won't Play vs. Buccaneers with Thigh Injury

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2017

    New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is reportedly not expected to play Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a thigh bruise, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Gronkowski was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday, but he did practice on a limited basis before the team departed for Tampa. 

    In his eighth NFL season, Gronkowski is arguably the league's best tight end when healthy, but he has an extensive injury history. He has not played a full season since 2011 and missed half of the 2016 campaign due to injury.

    A groin injury took him out of Week 2's win over the New Orleans Saints but did not cost him a game. Dwayne Allen was the Patriots' primary target at tight end with him out of the lineup.

    The Patriots have seen Julian Edelman go out for the season, and Gronkowski and Danny Amendola also missed time. Tom Brady has kept things afloat despite the growing list of injuries, and the Pats won a Super Bowl last year without Gronkowski. But suffice it to say everyone in New England is a lot more assured when their Pro Bowl tight end is stretching the field.    

    Related

      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Dwayne Allen's Fantasy Outlook After Gronk Injury

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Picks for Every Week 5 NFL Game

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      WWE Star Jinder Mahal Wants a Rematch with Gronk

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      TNF Fantasy Predictions

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report