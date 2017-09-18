PSG Transfer News: Marco Verratti Agent Not Planning Exit Amid Latest Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Marco Verratti's agent, Mino Raiola, reportedly has no short-term plans to move his client on from current club Paris Saint-Germain, despite numerous rumours linking the Italian with a departure over the summer.

Per Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato, Raiola replaced the sacked Donato Di Campli as Verratti's representative in the summer, but he does not have an "exit plan" in place for his new Italian client.

Romano added the Dutch agent's hiring is "unlikely to prompt the PSG star to return to Italy" as he wants Verratti, 24, to continue to develop at PSG, but further down the line, he may angle for him to move to La Liga or the Premier League.

Barcelona were heavily linked with Verratti in the recent transfer window, and he reportedly tried to force a move to the Camp Nou after agreeing personal terms with the Blaugrana, per Mundo Deportivo (via Metro's Coral Barry).

He ended up remaining at the Parc des Princes, though, and has made a strong start to the new season in Unai Emery's squad, which now includes Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Verratti's performance in PSG's 5-0 thrashing of Celtic in the UEFA Champions League last week was indicative of just how influential he can be from the middle of the pitch, per Squawka:

While he has been somewhat overshadowed following the signings of Neymar and Mbappe, he remains a crucial component in manager Unai Emery's side.

It will come as good news for all involved with PSG that Raiola's plan is for him to stay in the French capital for the foreseeable future.

Given his quality, rumours are sure to reemerge linking Verratti with Europe's top clubs.

At least for now, though, Raiola's plan is for him to remain at PSG during what could be a trophy-filled 2017-18 campaign for Emery's men.