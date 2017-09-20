Los Angeles Lakers: 5 Biggest Questions Entering Training Camp

1 of 5

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

L.A.'s rebuild revolves around the future, whether its player potential or financial flexibility. That doesn't say a lot for the present, other than the fact there are probably a lot of placeholders on the roster.

The Lakers' two highest-paid players, Brook Lopez and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, will be free agents at season's end. Their No. 3 salary belongs to Luol Deng, who is so overpriced he would need packaging with a valuable sweetener to be traded. Jordan Clarkson, the other eight-figure earner, never strays too far from the trade rumor mill.

Right now, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram have been locked away for safe keeping. Everyone else is potentially up for grabs. L.A. surely has more players it would like to keep around, but with astronomic ambitions—LeBron James and more—nothing will prevent this organization from pursuing multiple elites.

"We need two superstar players to come here, to join this platform and join our core group of great players we now have," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said, per Mark Medina, then with the Los Angeles Daily News (h/t the Orange County Register). "That's our plan and we're going to put all of our energy and all of our hard work toward that."

Even if the Lakers snag multiple stars, they'll need more bodies to flesh out their ranks. Auditions to fill those roles start in training camp. The power forward spot looks particularly congested with Ingram, Julius Randle, Larry Nance Jr. and Kyle Kuzma all deserving of minutes there. And don't rule out either Caldwell-Pope (more likely) or Lopez (not as much) playing his way into a permanent position.