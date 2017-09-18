Greg Olsen's Foot Injury Reportedly Not Season-Ending, Could Miss 6 Games

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is expected to miss around six games after suffering a broken foot in Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported injured reserve is possible, but Olsen will return at some point during the 2017 season.

Olsen, 32, went down in the second quarter on a non-contact play. He did not return to the sidelines until the fourth quarter.

"Broke my foot. Pretty straightforward. X-ray was pretty conclusive," Olsen told reporters after the game. "It's tough for something like that to just happen. Obviously it sucks, but I've been very lucky in my career to not get injured a lot. This is something that obviously will take a little bit of time, but sometimes that's just a part the game."