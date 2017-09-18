    Greg Olsen's Foot Injury Reportedly Not Season-Ending, Could Miss 6 Games

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2017

    CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 09: Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers makes a catch against the Houston Texans during their game at Bank of America Stadium on August 9, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is expected to miss around six games after suffering a broken foot in Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported injured reserve is possible, but Olsen will return at some point during the 2017 season.

    Olsen, 32, went down in the second quarter on a non-contact play. He did not return to the sidelines until the fourth quarter.

    "Broke my foot. Pretty straightforward. X-ray was pretty conclusive," Olsen told reporters after the game. "It's tough for something like that to just happen. Obviously it sucks, but I've been very lucky in my career to not get injured a lot. This is something that obviously will take a little bit of time, but sometimes that's just a part the game."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

     

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Latest Draft Big Board Risers and Sleepers

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      AFC Favorites Return to True Form

      Mike Tanier
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons Show Their Dominance but Can They Be Trusted?

      Mike Freeman
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Are the Raiders the NFL's Best Team?

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report