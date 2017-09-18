    Daniel Cormier Tells TMZ He Wants to Fight Jon Jones Again

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 26: Dana White (C), UFC President, separates the two fighters Daniel Cormier (L) and Jon Jones during the UFC 214 Press Conference at The Novo by Microsoft July 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier revealed he would be happy to fight Jon Jones for a third time.

    Jones was stripped of the title he won against Cormier at UFC 214 after the bout was ruled a no-contest following the former's failed drug test; the latter was subsequently reinstated as champion.

    Speaking to TMZ, Cormier didn't rule out going up against his long-time rival again:

    "That's the craziest thing about the whole situation," he said when asked about another showdown with Jones. "Competitively, he's beaten me twice. So yeah, of course. People think I'm insane for it."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 
     
    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      MMA logo
      MMA

      Rockhold Wins—but Stays in Shadows

      Jeremy Botter
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Winners and Losers from Fight Night

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Hall Pulls Off Shocking Comeback with Big KO

      Steven Rondina
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Matches to Make Post-Fight Night 116

      Nathan McCarter
      via Bleacher Report