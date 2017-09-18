Daniel Cormier Tells TMZ He Wants to Fight Jon Jones Again

Kevork Djansezian/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier revealed he would be happy to fight Jon Jones for a third time.

Jones was stripped of the title he won against Cormier at UFC 214 after the bout was ruled a no-contest following the former's failed drug test; the latter was subsequently reinstated as champion.

Speaking to TMZ, Cormier didn't rule out going up against his long-time rival again:

"That's the craziest thing about the whole situation," he said when asked about another showdown with Jones. "Competitively, he's beaten me twice. So yeah, of course. People think I'm insane for it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.