Ander Herrera Reportedly Set to Sign New Manchester United Contract by December

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera will reportedly put pen to paper on a new deal at Old Trafford before December.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the Spaniard is in the final 12 months of his deal at the club but has the option to extend by a year, though he is actually set to receive new terms as a reward for his impressive form.

The player is said to be "calm and in no rush," but it is expected he will sign a contract in the coming months.

Nemanja Matic's arrival in the summer has seen Herrera start just one match in the Premier League thus far, with manager Jose Mourinho preferring the Serb as a partner for Paul Pogba, but the Spain international broke compatriot David De Gea's stranglehold on the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award at Old Trafford last year.

Football writer Liam Canning believes Herrera doesn't always get the praise he deserves:

He's a dynamic presence in the centre for the Red Devils, though, looking to regain possession for the side and get on the ball in equal measure.

Squawka Football illustrated his contributions during his time with United:

On Sunday, Herrera was brought on as a substitute with the team leading Everton 1-0, and he helped the side to a 4-0 win as the team struck three times late on.

Per Luckhurst, Mourinho praised his impact:

With Pogba set to kick his heels on the sidelines in the coming weeks, Herrera is likely to play a more prominent role in United's campaign, and his dynamism and energy will likely see him deployed in the Red Devils' biggest games of the season.

Herrera has undoubtedly earned a new deal at the club, so they're wise to tie him down for the foreseeable future.