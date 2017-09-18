Wayne Rooney Pleads Guilty to Drink-Driving Charge at Stockport Magistrates

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Everton forward Wayne Rooney pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The news came via Daniel Taylor of the Guardian:

Rooney was captured arriving in court by 5News:

As noted by BBC, the 31-year-old was charged on the morning of September 1 after police stopped his car in Wilmslow, Cheshire. The former Manchester United and England striker was released on bail.

Rooney was present in Stockport Magistrates' Court just a day after he returned to United as an Everton player; the Toffees lost the contest 4-0.