    Wayne Rooney Pleads Guilty to Drink-Driving Charge at Stockport Magistrates

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2017

    STOCKPORT, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Football player Wayne Rooney arrives at Stockport Magistrates Court to face a drink-driving charge on September 18, 2017 in Stockport, England. The former England captain was arrested when stopped by police in Wilmslow on September 1st. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)
    Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

    Everton forward Wayne Rooney pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday.

    The news came via Daniel Taylor of the Guardian:

    Rooney was captured arriving in court by 5News:

    As noted by BBC, the 31-year-old was charged on the morning of September 1 after police stopped his car in Wilmslow, Cheshire. The former Manchester United and England striker was released on bail.

    Rooney was present in Stockport Magistrates' Court just a day after he returned to United as an Everton player; the Toffees lost the contest 4-0. 

