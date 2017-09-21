Ranking the 2017/18 Real Madrid Castilla Squad on Their Potential

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

La Fabrica continues to play an important role for Real Madrid, not just for pushing youth players up through the ranks but also as a proving ground for coaches, many of whom have prior experience in playing for the senior side.

However, it is the development of youngsters on which the most importance is placed, and the yields have been impressive over the last decade.

Dani Carvajal and Nacho are just two who have learned their trade at Real Madrid's academy before becoming first-team regulars—albeit via different paths. More recently, Borja Mayoral has returned to prominence after a dismal loan year at Wolfsburg, while head coach Zinedine Zidane also held the reins of the B team before stepping up to the top job.

And the production belt isn't stopping any time soon; Real Madrid Castilla is full of hopeful starlets who aim to impress Zidane and earn their chance.

Here, we look at the most likely candidates to succeed by their potential ability, not only at Real Madrid but beyond the Santiago Bernabeu and into the wider world of professional football, where many inevitably end up. Some, such as Carvajal, are later bought back to continue the dominance of the first team.

A quick note: all players belonging to Castilla this season are eligible, which includes those on loan but not those who have been sold or promoted to the seniors—so Achraf Hakimi isn't included as he's now in possession of a senior squad number.

Fellow full-back Abner is also not involved, as his recovery from several long-term knee injuries cannot yet be assessed.

10. Javier Sanchez

Central defender Sanchez has made the move from the under-19 side to Castilla and has made a regular starting spot his own so far this season after being a backup option last term.

He's comfortable on the ball with either foot and isn't shy about getting forward when the chance arises.

Sanchez has previously played in the UEFA Youth League for Real Madrid and hasn't missed a minute this season. A full campaign in the third tier should be good for his continued development at 20 years of age, and if he continues to impress, a loan next year would be the logical move.

9. Dani Gomez

Gomez shot to prominence recently after scoring a hat-trick in the UEFA Youth League in a 10-0 drubbing of Apoel Nicosia FC—despite playing only 45 minutes.

It's not a one-off, though. He scored four times in the competition last year as a regular in the U19 side, before stepping up to Castilla this season and continuing in a rich vein: He already has three goals in five matches.

This is a big year for the 19-year-old to show his capabilities, particularly given the first team's current dearth of centre-forwards. There is no rush with him, and consistency is most important, but he has made a good start nonetheless.

8. Lin Liangming

Lin Liangming is the first of several on our list who will be playing elsewhere this season; the first Asian player to sign with Real Madrid is out on loan at Almeria—or their B team—where he has so far featured in the Copa del Rey.

Madrid reportedly rejected a €10 million bid for the 20-year-old winger a year ago, but he fell out of favour under Castilla manager Santiago Solari last term.

The Chinese attacker is direct, quick and skilful, and he'll still be playing in the Segunda B despite moving away from Castilla. Getting more game time will be key, and if he earns the odd call-up to the senior side in La Liga 2, all the better.

7. Luca Zidane

The son of head coach Zinedine, Luca Zidane is the goalkeeper of the family.

He had troubles with his form early last season and made several high-profile blunders, particularly in the UEFA Youth League, but that's hardly uncommon for a teenage 'keeper.

Still just 19, he's now first choice for Castilla after Carlos Abad's loan ended and Alex Craninx was shipped off to the Netherlands with Sparta Rotterdam.

In four league games, Zidane has kept two clean sheets, and his form last season improved markedly after a spell on the sidelines.

There's a lot more growth to come from him yet.

6. Philipp Lienhart

Centre-back Philipp Lienhart has made his debut for Real Madrid already, but he'll spend this term on loan at SC Freiburg in Germany.

An imposing defender who reads the game well and is aggressive at times, he's following Jesus Vallejo's lead in becoming a regular Bundesliga starter—so far he hasn't missed a minute of the four league matches for his side, plus two in Europe and one cup game.

Aged 21 and a regular in Austria's youth setup, he's long been earmarked as having the potential for an impressive career. Perhaps he can go on to be a player who excels elsewhere and returns to the Bernabeu in future.

5. Sergio Diaz

Paraguayan attacker Sergio Diaz arrived at Madrid to much fanfare last summer and exploded on to the scene with Castilla, showing a mix of goalscoring and creative ability from a central role behind the striker, or as a centre-forward.

He scored or assisted in every UEFA Youth League match he played last term, but Solari switched him from a central role to the right wing for the second half of the league season with Castilla. Diaz didn't manage a single goal or assist in the five months he spent there.

It's a learning curve, perhaps, but maybe it's also indicative of his best position.

He's on loan at CD Lugo in the second tier for 2017-18 and has yet to score in four games off the bench.

4. Alvaro Tejero

There were suggestions it could be Alvaro Tejero rather than Hachimi who became Carvajal's understudy at right-back this season, but the 21-year-old remains with Castilla and has been a regular starter this term.

He's quick to get forward, aggressive in the challenge and has plenty of ability on the ball. Regardless of not being in the first-team squad, he has trained with the seniors on occasion and is sure to add to his collection of three appearances for Madrid at some point.

The Spaniard can play on either side of defence, but the right is his more natural role and the one where he has best chance of getting an opportunity, especially in the wake of the signing of Theo Hernandez.

3. Luismi Quezada

One of Castilla's best players in the second half of last season, Luismi Quezada can play either left-back or left midfield and has the explosive nature to his game that has been the hallmark of so many impressive youth graduates in Spain of late, not just at Real Madrid.

Born in Madrid but of Dominican Republic descent, he faces competition for game time; when he's in the groove, though, he looks an exciting talent.

Consistency can be an issue, especially in defensive work, but the 21-year-old is rated as the best crosser of the ball in the youth teams. Having an impact in the final third is a good way to get noticed, at Madrid and beyond.

2. Aleix Febas

For many, Aleix Febas might be the best prospect at Castilla, but it's a close call either way.

A talented and composed central midfielder who can also play further forward, he signed a new deal last year and has already been with the seniors on pre-season training camps.

Febas is on loan at Real Zaragoza in La Segunda this season and has played in the first four league games of the season so far.

He was one of the most important players at Castilla—on both a technical and tactical level—and his ability will be missed, but stepping up a level from Segunda B is far more important for his development.

There's a real chance for Febas to be involved with the seniors going forward, but steady progression is always the way with Madrid's kids, so a year or two at a higher level—even for a 21-year-old—is the right call.

1. Fede Valverde

Top-ranked of the Castilla talents is attacking midfielder Fede Valverde, who was impressive last term with Castilla and is now getting his chance in the top flight, on loan at Deportivo La Coruna.

Still only 19, Valverde could have spent another two years with Castilla before making the move, but his talent demands an early step forward and battling for game time in La Liga could accelerate—and showcase—his ability.

Naturally he didn't play against Real on the opening day, but he has been on the bench since then, appearing twice, and he could quickly become an important impact sub and go-to creator-in-chief for Depor.

Valverde is already a full Uruguay international; he scored on his debut in a World Cup qualifier against Paraguay on September 5 and won the Silver Ball at the FIFA U-20 World Cup over the summer.

He clearly has a big future—and the long battle has already begun to ensure that future is at Real Madrid.

