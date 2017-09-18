Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax: Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE Raw Sept. 18

Credit: WWE.com

Alexa Bliss will need to rely on her smarts and speed to avoid leaving the last WWE Raw before No Mercy a hobbled champion.

Before the red brand hosts its latest pay-per-view on Sunday, Bliss will have to square off against Nia Jax, one of the women looking to yank the Raw Women's Championship from her that night. The champ is giving up a good 11 inches to her opponent. Bliss will play the David to Jax's Goliath.

That one-on-one clash will highlight the go-home edition of Raw, which is set to air from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Elsewhere on the show, the Cruiserweight Championship scene promises to get some love, Roman Reigns will have one last chance to catch up to John Cena in their war or words and a monster may have to find a replacement victim for the night.

Who will show up? What will unfold on the last Raw before No Mercy?

Let's dive into those questions with the help of news reports, storyline analysis and the Raw preview on WWE.com. Read on for a preview of Monday's show before it kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Rumors

The countdown to Darren Young's comeback continues.

The former tag team champ has been out of action for most of the year with an elbow injury. He has recently returned to the house show circuit but has yet to appear on TV again. That may soon change, though.

Dave Meltzer noted on Figure Four Online that Young was backstage for the previous edition of Raw.

As for those who are anxious to see Asuka make her way to the red brand, it looks like some patience will be required. The longest-reigning NXT women's champ in history is coming to Raw, as seen in a teaser video WWE aired on Sept. 11. But her arrival is rumored to be closer to Oct. 22.

James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet said he's heard Asuka won't be in action until the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs PPV:

And despite Monday's show being of the go-home variety, it may be lacking in star power. James Powell of ProWrestling.net pointed out: "Neither John Cena nor Brock Lesnar [is] advertised for this event."

Cena's absence may be explained by his traveling schedule. Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc wrote that Cena wrestled at a live WWE event in Shenzhen, China, on Sunday.



Raw Streaks

Keep your eye on Elias. WWE has slowly positioned him as a midcarder on the rise.

The guitar-strumming grappler has quietly put together a string of wins, the most recent of which came against Kalisto. Not counting a loss in a Battle Royal in August, Elias has won six matches in a row, per CageMatch.net.

WWE is taking a different approach with Jason Jordan.

The former SmackDown tag team titleholder is facing big names but falling short. On the latest Raw, Jordan fell to Roman Reigns. That extended his losing streak to five matches, per CageMatch.net.

Jordan is far from being buried, however. He's getting a significant cut of the spotlight in the ring with names like Reigns, Cena and Finn Balor.

Last Leg of No Mercy Build

Bliss has a major test on her docket ahead of her Raw Women's Championship title defense in a Fatal 4-Way match at No Mercy. On Monday, she'll face one of the three challengers set to battle her at the PPV.

Jax and Bliss have had a sometimes friendly relationship, but that has been pushed aside in favor of the powerhouse's title pursuit.

Emma and Sasha Banks, the other contenders vying for Bliss' gold on Sunday, are sure to at least be active spectators for Bliss vs. Jax. Emma and The Boss will likely get involved somehow, allowing WWE to highlight the kind of chaos the Fatal 4-Way bout will offer.

Intercontinental champ The Miz, strangely enough, finds himself involved in the Cruiserweight Championship title picture in a way.

Enzo Amore, the man set to face Neville for that championship at No Mercy, had a run-in with The Miz on the most recent Raw. The two men even traded verbal jabs after their match began.

The WWE.com Raw preview teased their issues continuing when it asked whether Amore will "get even with The Miz?"

Cena and Reigns, meanwhile, have spent the past several weeks taking cheap shots at each other on the mic. The Cenation Leader has the lead in their verbal scuffles, but will Reigns land the last blow?

The Raw preview stated: "The Big Dog could be saving his most cutting remarks for last."

It will be interesting to see whether WWE veers from its pattern with this feud. There has been no physicality and lot of breaking of the fourth wall. With only one Raw left before No Mercy, this is the company's last chance to shake things up.

Braun Strowman's rivalry with Lesnar, on the other hand, has been decidedly violent.

The two enemies have said little to each other. Instead, The Monster Among Men has twice attacked the universal champ and come out on top.

Having Strowman look dominant once more will leave the audience wondering whether this is all a precursor to the big man's first title win.

His acts of destruction have regularly been the best part of Raw in recent weeks. Whether he aims his latest rampage at Lesnar or someone else, expect Strowman to be a key part of Monday's go-home show.