Some Bengals Players Reportedly Want Team to Consider Signing Colin Kaepernick

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is reportedly on the radar of some Cincinnati Bengals players.

On Sunday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported "the feeling within the locker room, we're told, is that the leash isn't quite so long" in regard to quarterback Andy Dalton's status as the starter moving forward following two losses to open the season.

"There's a feeling among some of the players that the Bengals should go off the board and consider bringing in Colin Kaepernick," Florio wrote.

Things have reached the point in Cincinnati where Florio said there was a "near mutiny" following a 20-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and then a 13-9 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

The Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese and announced quarterback coach Bill Lazor would take on the coordinator duties in the aftermath, but things likely won't get much easier with a date against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 looming.

Dalton threw for zero touchdowns and four interceptions in the first two losses, but he was not the only problem. The offensive line struggled to consistently give him time and allowed five sacks to Baltimore, per NFL.com, and three to Houston, per NFL.com.

Kaepernick would be more mobile than Dalton and able to escape pressure as someone who has run for 2,300 yards in his career, but throwing him into the fire behind a lackluster offensive line would be a tall ask for a quarterback who didn't even play in the preseason this year.

It would turn heads, though, especially since he is still unsigned after he protested racial inequality, police brutality and social injustice in the United States last season by kneeling during the national anthem.

He played 12 games last season and finished with 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He also helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to the Ravens.