EuroBasket 2017 Final: Goran Dragic's 35 Points Power Slovenia Past Serbia

EuroBasket 2017 Final: Goran Dragic's 35 Points Power Slovenia Past SerbiaSeptember 17, 2017
Goran Dragic would not be denied at the EuroBasket final between Slovenia and Serbia on Sunday in Istanbul, scoring 35 points in Slovenia's 93-85 victory.
Klemen Prepelic (21 points, three assists) and Anthony Randolph (11 points) also came up huge for Slovenia down the stretch, while NBA prospect Luka Doncic added eight points and seven rebounds.
Mike Schmitz summed up the victory for Slovenia:
Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz
Incredible run for Slovenia. Dragic a fighter, Doncic a future star, Randolph an NBA player, Kokoskov a big time coach. Elite role players.2017-9-17 20:31:54
Bogdan Bogdanovic (22 points, five assists) and Milan Macvan (18 points, five rebounds) paced Serbia.
Dragic was named the tournament's MVP.
FIBA @FIBA
MVP MVP MVP ➡️ @Goran_Dragic 🇸🇮 with 35pts in the #EuroBasket2017 Final 🙇🏻! @kzs_si https://t.co/MUCZTUtUEz2017-9-17 21:02:09
It was well-deserved. He was absolutely unstoppable in the first half, scoring 20 points in the second quarter alone and 26 points in the half. Schmitz shared some of Dragic's impressive stats from the opening frame:
Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz
What a half for Goran Dragic. 26 PTS on 14 shots in 16 minutes. He's a +15 with a 28 efficiency and has scored 1.625 points per minute.2017-9-17 19:22:13
According to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, Dragic's 35 points were the most ever scored by a Slovenian in the tournament.
Dragic, the lone NBA player on Slovenia's roster, was impressive throughout the team's shocking 9-0 run in the tournament, joined by prodigy Doncic, a potential top overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. FIBA shared highlights from both players in the final:
FIBA @FIBA
.@Goran_Dragic 🇸🇮 and the @LeaderOfHorde 🇷🇸 came into the #EuroBasket2017 FINAL on 🔥🔥🔥! https://t.co/o7MtWRLYlo2017-9-17 18:57:39
FIBA @FIBA
18 🔥! @Luka7doncic #EuroBasket2017 @kzs_si 📺 https://t.co/1xf8mQU7WH https://t.co/JlpwYNeqL22017-9-17 19:11:12
But with Doncic hurting his ankle, Slovenia had to rely on players like Randolph down the stretch to hold off Serbia's second-half push. It did just that, setting up Dragic helping Doncic off the court after the game in a memorable scene, per Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report:
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Unable to walk after twisting his ankle, Doncic gets a piggyback ride off the court by Dragic, who had 35. Special tournament for both.2017-9-17 20:35:37
There was symbolism in the moment. Dragic, in his last international game, walking off with the country's future leader in Doncic.
Slovenia's accomplishment should not be undersold. The country itself is comprised of just around two million people, and as Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today noted, "26 years ago, players from Slovenia and Serbia played for Yugoslavia at 1991 Eurobasket. Today, Slovenia beat Serbia for the Eurobasket title."
And to do it, it beat Spain in the semifinals, one of the giants of European basketball that featured a roster with a slew of NBA players, including Marc and Pau Gasol and Ricky Rubio. Serbia had a greater NBA presence on its roster as well, highlighted by Bogdanovic and Boban Marjanovic.
Doncic, for certain, will be in the NBA and would appear to have a bright future ahead of him. Dragic remains a productive player for the Miami Heat. But despite that fact, Slovenia's championship run was unexpected and will remain one of the more memorable results in Eurobasket history.