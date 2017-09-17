Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Saul Niguez, Radja Nainggolan

Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Saul Niguez, Radja NainggolanSeptember 17, 2017
Manchester United have reportedly scouted Saul Niguez and Radja Nainggolan as they search for a replacement for Michael Carrick.
According to Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star, the pair were scouted during Atletico Madrid's UEFA Champions League clash with Roma last Tuesday.
Saul missed the chance to break the deadlock for Atletico in the dying moments of the 0-0 draw when he struck the post but nevertheless put in an eye-catching display, as demonstrated by Squawka Football:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Saúl completed 3 through balls vs. Roma; no other player completed more than one in the Champions League this week. Creative performance. https://t.co/dU71NzqJb52017-9-15 20:50:00
The Spaniard is an outstanding all-rounder, equally capable of putting in a challenge or dictating play for his side from midfield, and he also looks to drive them on with his impressive dribbling skills, which makes him suited to playing out wide too.
Saul played a key role for Spain in the Under-21 European Championship in the summer, and as BT Sport's James Horncastle noted, he was a cut above the other players in the competition:
James Horncastle @JamesHorncastle
Saul should be illegal in this competition2017-6-27 20:21:45
Given he's only 22, he'd make for stronger long-term option for United to recruit, though Nainggolan is also a magnificent player.
The Roma stalwart too excels in a number of different areas in midfield, as his stats from last season bore out, per Squawka Football:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Radja Nainggolan's Serie A season by numbers for Roma: 1,446 passes 64 chances created 55 tackles won 11 goals 4 assists Does it all. 💪 https://t.co/l92WR4R2vk2017-5-18 14:38:01
Football commentator Adam Summerton hailed his form:
Adam Summerton @adamsummerton
If there's a more in-form midfielder in world football than Nainggolan I haven't seen him, outstanding2017-2-26 21:55:09
The Belgian is a combative presence in the centre but he's also technically gifted, which allows him to make things happen for Roma in the middle of the park.
Alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera, he'd help United have a robust and dynamic midfield, though he's not naturally a holding player.
He agreed a new deal at Roma in June to keep him at the club until 2021, though, and he'll be 30 next summer.
Given the costs involved in landing him, it could make more sense to pursue Saul. He won't come cheaply either, but he could potentially take Carrick's place for up to a decade.