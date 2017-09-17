Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Saul Niguez, Radja Nainggolan

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly scouted Saul Niguez and Radja Nainggolan as they search for a replacement for Michael Carrick.

According to Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star, the pair were scouted during Atletico Madrid's UEFA Champions League clash with Roma last Tuesday.

Saul missed the chance to break the deadlock for Atletico in the dying moments of the 0-0 draw when he struck the post but nevertheless put in an eye-catching display, as demonstrated by Squawka Football:

The Spaniard is an outstanding all-rounder, equally capable of putting in a challenge or dictating play for his side from midfield, and he also looks to drive them on with his impressive dribbling skills, which makes him suited to playing out wide too.

Saul played a key role for Spain in the Under-21 European Championship in the summer, and as BT Sport's James Horncastle noted, he was a cut above the other players in the competition:

Given he's only 22, he'd make for stronger long-term option for United to recruit, though Nainggolan is also a magnificent player.

The Roma stalwart too excels in a number of different areas in midfield, as his stats from last season bore out, per Squawka Football:

Football commentator Adam Summerton hailed his form:

The Belgian is a combative presence in the centre but he's also technically gifted, which allows him to make things happen for Roma in the middle of the park.

Alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera, he'd help United have a robust and dynamic midfield, though he's not naturally a holding player.

He agreed a new deal at Roma in June to keep him at the club until 2021, though, and he'll be 30 next summer.

Given the costs involved in landing him, it could make more sense to pursue Saul. He won't come cheaply either, but he could potentially take Carrick's place for up to a decade.