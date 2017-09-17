David Johnson Undergoes Wrist Surgery, Tweets It's 'A Minor Setback'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson tweeted Sunday that he underwent surgery on his injured wrist.

In the tweet, Johnson made it clear he intends to come back strong:

Johnson was placed on injured reserve, and Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said it is possible the 25-year-old will return at some point between Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to ESPN.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.