    David Johnson Undergoes Wrist Surgery, Tweets It's 'A Minor Setback'

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2017

    DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals looks for yards during a run while playing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 10, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson tweeted Sunday that he underwent surgery on his injured wrist.

    In the tweet, Johnson made it clear he intends to come back strong:

    Johnson was placed on injured reserve, and Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said it is possible the 25-year-old will return at some point between Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to ESPN.com.

                 

