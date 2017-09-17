Sam Bradford Out Due to Knee Injury, Case Keenum to Start vs. Steelers

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was ruled out Sunday with a knee injury, and Case Keenum will start under center against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Vikings later confirmed that Bradford was inactive.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Friday that the Vikings were concerned about Bradford's knee after he experienced "swelling, pain and discomfort" following the team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Minnesota promoted Kyle Sloter from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday, and he will serve as Keenum's backup.

Bradford is coming off one of the best games of his NFL career, as he threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns against the Saints.

The 29-year-old Keenum is 9-15 in his career as a starter. He went 4-5 for the Los Angeles Rams last season, throwing for 2,201 yards and nine touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

With Bradford out, wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen and tight end Kyle Rudolph will take a hit from a fantasy perspective, while rookie running back Dalvin Cook could see additional touches.