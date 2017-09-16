Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Alex Sandro and Diego Costa Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea target Alex Sandro is reportedly in no hurry to sign a contract extension at Juventus, while Diego Costa is said to be closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Brazilian is negotiating a new deal with the Serie A champions after they turned down big bids from Chelsea in the summer.

Sandro is set to meet with Juve soon and will be offered a €4 million-a-season contract, but according to the report, "he doesn't seem to be in a hurry as he is evaluating his situation."

Per Fabrizio Romano at Calciomercato.com, the 26-year-old had been close to signing a renewal, but if there is a delay, it is likely to give Chelsea hope.

Blues coach Antonio Conte has said Chelsea must have a "clear plan" with regard to transfers after missing out on several top targets this summer, per Matt Barlow and Laurie Whitewell at the Daily Mail.

Sandro has starred for Juventus since joining the club from Porto in 2015, and his contribution to the cause is highlighted by Squawka:

While it still looks likely Sandro will opt to extend his deal with Juventus, speculation over his future is likely to continue until he actually puts pen to paper.

Meanwhile, Costa appears to be moving closer to a return to Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish side "confident they have made a breakthrough in negotiations," according to Sky Sports News.

Although a deal is not yet agreed, "progress is being made." One stumbling block appears to be the fee, with Chelsea's wanting £50 million, while Atleti "have yet to offer more than £30 million."

Costa has already said that he is determined to move to Atletico and that he will not return to Chelsea, having been told he does not feature in Conte's plans, per Ben Fisher at the Guardian.

The Chelsea coach has said that Costa is "in the past" and that he would not select him for the Blues, per Jacob Steinberg at the Guardian.

Costa scored 20 goals for Chelsea last season, but the club brought in Alvaro Morata this summer and he has started the season extremely well, as demonstrated by Squawka:

Costa's Chelsea career appears to be over and a move to Atletico looks the most likely option if the two clubs can agree a fee, although the transfer is complicated by the club's current transfer ban.