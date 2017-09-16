Manchester City Transfer News: Denis Suarez Windfall Amid Latest Rumours

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Denis Suarez made his 40th appearance for Barcelona on Saturday and Manchester City reportedly stand to receive €800,000 (£703,000) as a result.

Spaniard Suarez moved to Barcelona from City in 2013 after two years in the Sky Blues' youth academy.

According to Goal, on top of the €3.2 million Barca paid up front for Suarez, they are obliged to pay City an extra €800,000 for every 10 appearances he makes up to 100, so following his showing in Barca's 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday, another payment is now due.

The report explained that, should Suarez reach 100 appearances for Barca, they will end up paying City a total of €11.2 million for him.

He could be worth every penny. The 23-year-old only played 45 minutes in the defeat of Getafe—he replaced Andres Iniesta at half-time—but he netted the 62nd-minute equaliser hour before Paulinho scored a late winner.

Given the abundance of creative midfielders currently in City's squad—Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling—it is unlikely Suarez would get much game time at the Etihad Stadium had he stayed there.

But the better he does for Barcelona, the more appearances he earns and the more money City receive in a deal that looks to be benefitting all involved.

Meanwhile, City have reportedly been keeping an eye on Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to SportItalia (via Calciomercato.com), City scouts watched Serbian Milinkovic-Savic play for Lazio against Vitesse Arnhem in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday at the request of Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola.

The 22-year-old has started 2017-18 in impressive fashion for Simone Inzaghi's side. He played brilliantly as Lazio thrashed AC Milan last weekend, per Squawka:

Meanwhile, his goalscoring display against Chievo last month earned him a man-of-the-match award from WhoScored.com.

Milinkovic-Savic is a hugely talented prospect and looks to have the physicality and ball-playing acumen that could make him a success in the Premier League.

However, the Sky Blues are unlikely to be the only club keeping their eye on the youngster.