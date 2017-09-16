Juventus Transfer News: Latest Daniele Rugani and Juan Cuadrado Rumours

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Juventus reportedly refused to sell Daniele Rugani to Arsenal this summer, while the Gunners are said to be keen to land Juan Cuadrado in the January transfer window.

According to Sport Mediaset (h/t James Benson of the Daily Star) Arsenal wanted to bring in the 23-year-old, while there was also interest from Napoli and Zenit St. Petersburg.

However, Juventus refused to sell Rugani despite the fact he has struggled for regular game time in his first two seasons at the club.

Juventus may have been unwilling to sell Rugani having already lost Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan, in one of the most surprising deals of the summer in Italy.

Following Bonucci's departure, Rugani has made three Serie A appearances for Juventus this season and has impressed already, as shown by WhoScored.com:

However, Goal's Carlo Garganese feels Rugani still has a lot to learn and is not impressed with Juventus' defensive options:

Meanwhile, Arsenal saw defender Shkodran Mustafi stay at the club after a late move to Inter Milan failed to materialise, per John Cross at the Mirror.

The Serie A side had proposed a loan deal with an option to buy but were unable to reach agreement with the Gunners, who wanted to recoup most of the £34 million they paid Valencia for the German.

According to Claudio Colla at TransferMarketWeb.com Arsenal will turn their attentions to Cuadrado when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Gunners have already expressed an interest in the Colombian but may return, as they eye potential replacements for Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Both players are out of contract next summer with Sanchez determined to complete a move to Manchester City either in January or the summer, per Cross.

However, they may be set for disappointment with Cuadrado having recently spoken about his future.

Per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Alex Wood at the Daily Star), Cuadrado said he was happy in Turin and wanted to remain with the club.

Cuadrado scored his first goal of the season for Juventus in the 4-2 win over Genoa in August and has made two appearances for the Italian champions this season.

The 29-year-old's comments suggest he is not thinking of leaving, and although he has experience in the Premier League, he may be in no rush to return after a brief and disappointing spell with Chelsea.