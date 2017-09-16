    Ousmane Dembele Injures Hamstring vs. Getafe, Replaced by Gerard Deulofeu

    Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury in the first half of the Blaugrana's La Liga clash at Getafe on Saturday.

    Per Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan, the 20-year-old Frenchman—signed from Borussia Dortmund in the summer in a deal worth up to £135.5 million—was replaced by Gerard Deulofeu at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez:

    It was Dembele's first league start in a Barcelona shirt, but it lasted less than half and hour.

    He pulled up chasing a ball into the corner of the pitch and was unable to continue. 

    Barcelona will be desperately hoping it is not a serious injury. Dembele was brought in by the Catalan giants to replace Neymar after the Brazilian surprisingly left the club for Paris Saint-Germain in a £200 million deal. 

    He started Saturday's clash in a front three alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi but now faces the prospect of some time on the sidelines depending on the severity of the injury. 

