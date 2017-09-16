Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alvaro Morata and Alex Sandro

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Alvaro Morata has revealed he chose Chelsea over Manchester United this summer because of the presence of manager Antonio Conte, despite an offer from the Red Devils.

Morata, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid during the transfer window, also recounted how he nearly joined the Blues in the summer of 2016.

Speaking to Adam Crafton of the Daily Mail, the Spain international revealed why he chose Chelsea over other offers:

"I had various offers this summer, not only Chelsea and Manchester United but also from different leagues. It was a good situation for me. The most important and best conversation I had was with Conte, he wanted me to come here. At the start of the summer, I didn’t know that Chelsea were interested in me. I thought they were in for a different player ...."

Morata also detailed how a move to Stamford Bridge almost happened last summer, per Crafton:

"But I spoke with Conte several times - and not only this summer. I felt in debt to him. He signed me for Juventus but left very quickly to manage Italy. I always wanted to play for him after that. It was only two months with him but it felt like I’d known him forever. When I knew he wanted me this summer, I didn’t think twice. I did everything I could to make the move happen.

Last summer it was close. Cesar Azpilicueta was a bit annoyed because he had already started house-hunting for me last summer. We’d even got estate agents on board. This time Cesar has sorted everything!"

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The idea of Morata feeling like he owes something to Conte makes sense. They worked well during their brief time together at Juventus, the start of a crucial period in Morata's development.

A young, talented but raw target man, Morata was honed into a better all-round centre-forward in Turin, a process began on Conte's watch. He eventually became capable of leading the line for a club with aspirations of winning the Champions League, helping Juve reach the final in 2015.

Morata even told Crafton he knew Chelsea would win the Premier League title last season, Conte's first in charge: "I remember I was with my wife after hearing him out and I said 'Chelsea are going to win the league this season.' And that's exactly what happened. Now we need to repeat it."

The relationship between Morata and Conte is clicking again, this time for the Blues. Morata has made a fast start to life at Stamford Bridge, scoring three times and providing two assists in three league matches, per WhoScored.com.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Such performances are earning Morata his share of lofty praise from ex-players. Among them, former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson wrote in the Daily Star how Morata could beat Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane to the Golden Boot award as the division's highest goalscorer this season.

However, former Chelsea left-back Graeme Le Saux told Betfair (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) he thinks his old club missed out on the better striker when Romelu Lukaku chose United over joining the Blues.

At the moment though, Morata looks like he will be a major success at Chelsea, a signing sure to be viewed as a coup for Conte.

He may have scored points by landing Morata, but Conte seems set to miss out on Juve left-back Alex Sandro. The Brazilian defender is set to renew his contract with the Bianconeri, according to Italian football writer Fabrizio Romano (h/t Calciomercato.com).

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Sandro agreeing fresh terms with Juventus would bring to an end a protracted transfer saga. Chelsea spent most of the summer window pursuing Sandro, even bidding as much as €60 million for the defender back in August, per Transfermarketweb (h/t Marc Williams of the Daily Star).

Singing Sandro would give Chelsea two quality players at a crucial position. Marcos Alonso is already a classy and productive first choice at left wing-back.

Yet there is little depth behind the Spaniard, who provides pace and goals going forward and is useful in the air defensively. It's a different story on the right, where new arrival Davide Zappacosta is sure to push Victor Moses for playing time.

One issue with any deal for Sandro would involve he and Alonso splitting playing time. The latter has done little to deserve losing his place, scoring twice already this season, per WhoScored.com.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Even so, Conte would no doubt feel more comfortable with two gifted left-sided defenders at his disposal. In the meantime, the Chelsea manager can at least feel secure about having a prolific striker to lead the line.