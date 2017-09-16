Mr. Olympia 2017: Top Competitors Who Will Threaten Phil Heath's Title

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

For the past six years, the same question is asked when the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition rolls around: Can anyone dethrone Phil Heath?

Heath, 37, is looking for his seventh-straight Mr. Olympia title, which would put him in company with one of the pioneers of the sport, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and just one title behind Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney.

In Heath's way are some of the best bodybuilders in the world coming from all over the globe to compete.

But it hasn't seemed to matter to Heath who he competes with. Each year, he has dominated the competition and took home title after title. The one competitor that some bodybuilding fans and pundits feel could give Heath a run for his money is Kai Greene, who isn't participating in Mr. Olympia for the third consecutive year.

There are a couple of familiar names in this year's field of competitors who could give Heath a run for his money, even though it's unlikely that he'll lose.

The most likely contender of the pack is also one of the more senior bodybuilders the competition has seen in recent years—with the exception of 53-year-old Kevin Levrone, who attempted a comeback just last year. Dexter Jackson, the 47-year-old ageless wonder, finished second in 2015 to Heath, proving that age really is just a number.

With a third-place showing in 2016, Jackson is still as elite as it gets when it comes to dedicating time and effort into his craft. But at some point, father time does catch up to you. Anticipate a top-five finish for Jackson, but don't expect much more out of him.

One name that is flying under the radar in this year's competition is Mamdouh Elssbiay, also known as Big Ramy.

The 33-year-old out of Egypt is one of the more intriguing bodybuilders in the competition not just because of his personality and confidence that draws fans in, but he also has one of the most impressive physiques you'll ever see in Mr. Olympia, all starting with his massive leg muscles.

Big Ramy has been feeling confident over the past few days in preparation for judging, even letting Heath and the other competitors know that he's bringing something to the table that's never been seen before.

After finishing fourth in 2016, it's hard to imagine many other bodybuilders finishing ahead of Big Ramy, with the exception of Heath and the likes of Jackson and William Bonac, who will also be looking to make some noise this year under the spotlight.

While Heath is still a favorite to win, something has to be said regarding Big Ramy being switched to the middle in the top-three callout, which sent the man into hysterics.

Buckle up, ladies and gentlemen. This year's Mr. Olympia is a must-see.