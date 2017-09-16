Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thomas Muller, Michael Keane

TF-Images/Getty Images

Thomas Muller has admitted he considered leaving Bayern Munich to join Manchester United back in 2015. However, Muller also said he remains happy with the Bundesliga giants.

Speaking to German publication Kicker (h/t Samuel Lovett of The Independent), the 28-year-old revealed he considered moving to Old Trafford: "There was a point, two years ago, when this was an issue, when I thought about it. But the club immediately supported me and they told me, I belonged here."

During the same interview, Muller also revealed he is still happy at Bayern: "I don't have the feeling something will happen. I feel very comfortable here. My advantage is that I played my whole career in Munich. In contrast to other top clubs in Europe, this club is naturally grown and has a special mentality with reasonable values."

Muller's happiness to remain at the Allianz Arena is bad news for United, who are reportedly still keen on the Germany international.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho is said to be weighing up a move for the attacker, per The Sun (h/t Metro), with Muller's diminished role in Bavaria cited as encouraging United: "The Germany international is no longer first choice at the Allianz Arena after failing to adapt to Carlo Ancelotti's tactical changes last season, which continue to see him left out of the side this year."



It's true Muller isn't playing as often under Bayern boss Ancelotti. He has made two starts in the Bundesliga this season after making just 25 in the league during the last campaign.

United's continued interest in Muller makes sense given he has all the qualities Mourinho values in attack. He boasts pace, timing, perceptive movement off the ball and versatility.

Muller can play wide on either flank, through the middle or just off a striker. More importantly for Mourinho, Muller is ideally suited to a counter-attacking game.

The United boss loves his teams to strike on the break and would surely find ways to get the best use out of Muller's talents. Even so, prying a career-long Bayern Munich star away from the Allianz Arena still looks a tall order, even for a club with United's immense financial resources.

Another player who previously considered moving to Old Trafford is United youth product Michael Keane. He recently revealed he pondered a return before swapping Burnley for Everton this summer.

Speaking to Paul Joyce of The Times, Keane said he chose Everton over United for the chance of more first-team football.

This admission came despite Joyce's revelation Mourinho and United "had shown a strong interest in signing the centre-half."

Keane joined the Toffess in a deal worth an initial £25 million. Meanwhile, United restocked their defence by paying £31 million to acquire Victor Lindelof from Benfica.

Lindelof has yet to start a Premier League game for United. By contrast, Keane has been an ever-present for Everton.

Yet Keane has still experienced problems with his new club. Toffees manager Ronald Koeman recently indicated the centre-back is doubting his ability, per Phil Kirkbride of the Liverpool Echo.

Meanwhile, Ex-Everton and Arsenal defender Martin Keown told BT Sport Keane should be dropped following the 3-0 defeat to Serie A side Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (h/t the Liverpool Echo's Neil Jones).

But for all Keane's problems, Lindelof's struggle to get on the pitch will only have United fans wishing one of their former prospects could have been convinced to return to Old Trafford this summer.