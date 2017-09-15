Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Has 'Realistic Shot' of Playing in Week 2

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a "realistic shot" of playing in the team's Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Monday night after logging his second consecutive limited practice Friday.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reported "everything is trending in the right direction" for Beckham to make his season debut in the Giants' home opener after missing Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with an ankle injury.

"He responded well to treatment," head coach Ben McAdoo said. "He responded well to his work [Thursday]. Got a little bit more [Friday], but he's still limited."

The update comes after Beckham, who originally suffered the ailment Aug. 21, said Thursday he couldn't guarantee he'd be available Monday. He noted the ankle has "been getting better over the past couple days," but he's dealing with an injury that's usually a "six to eight week thing."

"I can't tell you [Monday's availability] right now, but I'm trying my hardest, that's for sure," he told reporters. "It's not fun, it's really not fun. I don't think the people in the training room like me anymore after seeing me every day. It's not a place that you want to be. It's just really not."

Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Opening Weekend Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017? Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017? Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid? Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late? Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts? Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ No Combine, No Cry: Bob Marley's Grandson Signs NFL Contract with Redskins Insider Buzz: Several NFL Coaches 'Annoyed' Over Changes to Overtime Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Right Arrow Icon

Beckham is coming off a 2016 season where he tallied 101 catches for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns while playing in all 16 regular-season games for the first time.

The Giants offense looked lost without their top target in Week 1. Eli Manning threw for 220 yards with no touchdowns and one interception as running back Shane Vereen led the way with nine receptions.

While it's still unknown if Beckham will return to face the Lions, he does have an extra day to prepare with the Giants taking part in the Monday Night Football game.