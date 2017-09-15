Jerry Sandusky's Son Jeffrey Facing Up to 8 Years in Prison for Child Sex Abuse

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, will face up to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to 12 felonies related to child molestation Friday.

Matthew Stevens of WJAC TV reported the news. Sandusky, 41, pleaded guilty to 14 charges overall. Prosecutors will ask the judge to sentence him to four to eight years in prison. He will face no fewer than three as part of a plea deal.

“While we were fully prepared to proceed to trial, today’s guilty plea to all charges ensures a significant prison sentence for defendant’s solicitation of child sex crimes with two minors that once completely trusted him,” Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said in a statement.

“This outcome also ensures the victims need not suffer the trauma and re-victimization of testifying at trial and importantly, the defendant will have to comply with strict sex offender registration requirements for the remainder of his life. We are happy that these girls can move forward and experience a life with adults that deserve their trust.”

Police began investigating Sandusky last year when he sent lewd text messages to an underage girl. Another underage girl was also abused in 2013. The girl from the 2016 case was 16 years old at the time and the daughter of a woman Sandusky was dating. The other girl was 15.