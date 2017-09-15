    Jose Mourinho: Wayne Rooney to Get Deserved Warm Welcome in Old Trafford Return

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    Everton's English forward Wayne Rooney looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League Group E football match Atalanta vs Everton at The Stadio Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia on September 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MIGUEL MEDINA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)
    MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

    Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes former striker Wayne Rooney will receive a warm welcome when he returns to Old Trafford as a member of Everton on Sunday.  

    Per Reuters, he described the former England international as a legend:

    "I think he’ll get the welcome that he deserves.

    "Sometimes the word legend comes too easily (but) he’s a real legend of the club. The number of appearances, goals, trophies – clearly he’s one of the most important players in the history of Manchester United.

    "I think the stadium will show him the respect he deserves. I hope before the match and after but not during it."

    The 31-year-old played for United from 2004 until last summer, when he returned to his boyhood club. In that span, he became the Red Devils' all-time-leading scorer and won five Premier League titles, as well as one UEFA Champions League trophy.

    His efficiency in front of goal dropped off in the last few seasons, and the two sides decided to part ways amicably during the summer. 

    Most fans and pundits assume he'll receive a great welcome from the United faithful, including Arlo White, per SiriusXM FC:

    The bigger question may be how Old Trafford would react in case he scored against his former club, and whether he would choose to celebrate. 

