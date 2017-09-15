    Ezekiel Elliott Suspension Block Appeal Officially Filed by NFL

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    Sep 10, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) on the field before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    The NFL has officially filed an appeal in an attempt to overturn the blocked suspension for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott

    Per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the NFL's appeal was filed at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday.

    Elliott's representation released their own statement on the appeal, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network: 

    Per NFL.com, the league's motion to appeal includes an emergency stay request that "would potentially allow the league to enforce" Elliott's suspension this season if granted.

    La Canfora reported the NFL's argument is "it will suffer 'irreparable harm absent a stay,' in that Texas court decision 'undermines' [Commissioner Roger Goodell's] 'bargained-for authority.'"  

    Gabe Feldman, director of the Tulane Sports Law Program, told NFL.com it "may be difficult" for the league to prove it will suffer irreparable harm because "Elliott could serve his suspension later in the season or next season once a full appeal on the merits has been decided."

    The NFL announced on Aug. 11 Elliott had been suspended six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. 

    After Elliott filed an appeal, independent arbitrator Harold Henderson upheld the suspension on Sept. 5. The Cowboys running back remains eligible to play in games while the NFL awaits a ruling. 

