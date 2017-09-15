Manchester United Transfer News: Thomas Meunier Rumours, Charlie McCann Signs

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has said he is a Manchester United supporter after recent reports linking him with a switch to the Premier League.

In an interview with SFR Sport 1 Direct (h/t Metro), Meunier revealed he plays as the Red Devils on FIFA when asked which side he uses on the game.

"Manchester. The real one," said Meunier. "Man United. Because I've always been a fan."



According to Belgian outlet DH (h/t Metro), the full-back has spoken of his desire to play in the Premier League. The 25-year-old was recently linked with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but United are rumoured to be after a new right-back to add competition to their squad.

MB Media/Getty Images

Antonio Valencia has become first choice in the position for United coach Jose Mourinho, but Ashley Young impressed as the Old Trafford giants beat Basel 3-0 at the Theatre of Dreams in the UEFA Champions League.

Meunier featured in 28 games for PSG in Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season, according to WhoScored.com.

Speaking to DH last February, the player declared:

"I've always said that one day, I would like to play in the Premier League.



"I'm very happy in Paris and if I finish my career there, it won't be a disappointment, far from it. But, if one day, I had to leave Paris, why not?

"On the other side of the Channel, there are the stadiums, the fans, and I've never hidden that I'm a big fan of Manchester United, which remains, in my eyes, the real reference in the world of football."

Here is the Belgium international in action:

Meunier has only spent 12 months in Paris, but he dramatically improved during his five-year-spell at Club Brugge.

The player is a balanced individual and the type of full-back Mourinho likes to select, and if he ends up at the team he supports, he will offer versatility and intelligence.

Meunier has proved he has an eye for goal as he raids forward, offering an alternative to Valencia's power game.

In other Red Devils news, United have captured 15-year-old prodigy Charlie McCann from Coventry City, who has been described as an "unbelievable" talent by his academy.

Andy Turner of the Coventry Telegraph (h/t Anthony Jepson of the Manchester Evening News) reported the local boy will switch to United after being a "lifelong supporter" of the team.



Per Turner, academy head Rich Stevens said:

"When a big football club come knocking, and it is the club that Charlie supports, you must let him go and have that experience.

"We did not want to sell him, we did not need a fee for him even though there was a fee involved.

"Charlie goes with complete support from me and the rest of the staff from the Academy. He has been unbelievable for us, even making his England debut back in August."