Donald Trump Asks ESPN to Apologize for Jemele Hill's White Supremacist Comments

Donald Trump Asks ESPN to Apologize for Jemele Hill's White Supremacist CommentsSeptember 15, 2017
President of the United States Donald Trump wants ESPN to issue an apology for SportsCenter host Jemele Hill's comments calling him a white supremacist.
Trump posted his message asking for an apology on Twitter:
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth!2017-9-15 11:20:08
In a Twitter conversation on Sept. 11, Hill referred to Trump as a "white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself [with] other white supremacists."
ESPN released an official statement about Hill's comments regarding Trump: "The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Wednesday Hill's comments were a "fireable offense."
Hill has worked for ESPN since 2006. Along with Michael Smith, she began hosting SportsCenter weekdays at 6 p.m. ET in February.