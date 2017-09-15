    Donald Trump Asks ESPN to Apologize for Jemele Hill's White Supremacist Comments

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Co-host ESPN2's His & Hers Jemele Hill speaks at the Why Are We Still Talking About This? Women & Sport in 2016 panel at Liberty Theater during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)
    D Dipasupil/Getty Images

    President of the United States Donald Trump wants ESPN to issue an apology for SportsCenter host Jemele Hill's comments calling him a white supremacist. 

    Trump posted his message asking for an apology on Twitter:

    In a Twitter conversation on Sept. 11, Hill referred to Trump as a "white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself [with] other white supremacists."

    ESPN released an official statement about Hill's comments regarding Trump: "The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Wednesday Hill's comments were a "fireable offense."

    Hill has worked for ESPN since 2006. Along with Michael Smith, she began hosting SportsCenter weekdays at 6 p.m. ET in February. 

     

    Related

      Media logo
      Media

      Iconic Sports Illustrated Writer Deford Dies at Age 78

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report