Donald Trump Asks ESPN to Apologize for Jemele Hill's White Supremacist Comments

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

President of the United States Donald Trump wants ESPN to issue an apology for SportsCenter host Jemele Hill's comments calling him a white supremacist.

Trump posted his message asking for an apology on Twitter:

In a Twitter conversation on Sept. 11, Hill referred to Trump as a "white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself [with] other white supremacists."

ESPN released an official statement about Hill's comments regarding Trump: "The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Wednesday Hill's comments were a "fireable offense."

Hill has worked for ESPN since 2006. Along with Michael Smith, she began hosting SportsCenter weekdays at 6 p.m. ET in February.