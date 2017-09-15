    Chelsea Transfer News: Giorgio Chiellini Contract Talks Stall in Latest Rumours

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    GENOA, ITALY - AUGUST 26: Giorgio Chiellini of Juventus in action during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and Juventus at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on August 26, 2017 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
    Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

    Juventus are reportedly yet to negotiate a new contract for Giorgio Chiellini, which could open the door for Chelsea to make a move for the Italian.

    According to Calciomercato, Chiellini's deal at Juve runs out next summer, and while they have touched base over the last two weeks, the "trail has grown cold."

    Per TalkSport, the report has "put Chelsea on red alert" as manager Antonio Conte remains an admirer and could seek a reunion by snapping him up on a free transfer.

    The veteran centre-back is an outstanding and robust defender, and he has helped the Bianconeri to six consecutive Serie A titles as well as two UEFA Champions League finals.

    GianlucaDiMarzio.com's David Amoyal sang his and Leonardo Bonucci's praises when they kept a clean sheet at the Camp Nou in the Champions League last season:

    Without the pair, Juventus sank to a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona when they faced off on Tuesday.

    If any player could replicate the experience and leadership of former Chelsea stalwart John Terry, it's Chiellini.

    However, the defender will be 34 in April, and has been quite injury prone in recent years—he missed eight games due to various complaints last season and 15 the year before, according to Transfermarkt.

    Football writer Adam Digby noted he cannot be relied upon to stay fit:

    Given his age and fitness problems, he may not be able to play a significant role at Stamford Bridge were he to join Chelsea.

    A free transfer would make it a relatively low-risk deal for the Blues, but it's unlikely they'll pursue him at this stage of his career.

